TAJ Flooring expands warehouse facilities

Chicago—TAJ Flooring, a leading manufacturer of commercial-grade resilient flooring in the U.S., has completed the expansion at its headquarters here. The buildout provides additional warehousing space for a wide variety of commercial flooring products—including luxury vinyl tile and sheet used for various applications in healthcare, senior living, multi-family, retail, hospitality, education, transportation and the workplace.

“We have invested in expanding our current Elgin facility to increase our inventory capacity by 50%,” said Tom Powell, president of TAJ Flooring. “This investment will allow us to broaden our product offering while building deeper stock levels to support our customer growth and national account efforts.”

M3 Construction Solutions managed the facility expansion. Commenced in April 2024, the company said the strength of the partnership maintained an efficient schedule with minimal disruptions to everyday business.

The expansion process assembled a dynamic team of local subtractors key to the successful development of the surrounding community. “We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with such a reputable company whose core values and vision align closely with our own,” said Michael Jenkins, project manager at M3 Construction Solutions. “Throughout the process, we had the privilege of working with subcontractors who utilize TAJ’s products, and their sterling reputation within the industry was evident.”

Including the new expansion, TAJ Flooring’s facility space will welcome new products and inventory levels in the coming months, as well as offering more space for social gatherings and marketing initiatives, which TAJ Flooring said is key to supporting its continued growth.