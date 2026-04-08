Southwind Floors names Davison VP of strategic accounts

Dalton—Southwind Floors appointed Welton Davison as divisional vice president of strategic accounts, effective May 4, 2026.

Davison brings more than 42 years of experience in the flooring industry. He built much of his career at Shaw Industries. There, he held several leadership roles. Most recently, he served as vice president of national accounts. He managed relationships with major buying groups across the United States.

In his new role, Davison will oversee the Southeast division. He will also manage the company’s strategic buying group accounts. His experience and relationships are expected to support growth and strengthen partnerships.

“This is an exciting milestone for Southwind,” said Drew Hash, president and CEO of Southwind Floors. “Welton’s experience and proven leadership send a strong signal to the flooring community that we are on the right path. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Southwind team.”

Davison will be based in Dalton.