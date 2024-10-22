Southwind delivers relief to hurricane victims

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—Southwind Floors recently announced it was sending a truck to assist the recovery effort for Hurricane Helene. Five days later, it delivered. According to Robert Gillean, vice president of operations for Southwind Floors, the 53-foot Southwind Floors trailer arrived at the Bristol Motor Speedway drop-off point on Wednesday, October 9, loaded with vital donations for those afflicted by Hurricane Helene.

“We put the word out and the generosity of folks in the Dalton and Chattanooga area came through,” Gillean said. “We even received ski jackets and boots and other winter clothing items from a Chattanooga retailer. Not to mention cash donations to buy additional pallets of bottled water.”

Southwind warehouse workers collected, shrink wrapped and loaded the pallets of donated goods for the long haul to Bristol, Tenn. “We want to thank all our North Georgia neighbors who spread the word and donated to help the folks in Tennessee and North Carolina,” said Drew Hash, president and CEO of Southwind. “Together, we were able to help out in their time of need.”

