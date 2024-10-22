Zeftron nylon launches ColorMatch app

Dalton—Zeftron nylon, a leader in premium nylon 6 solution-dyed yarn systems for commercial carpets, has announced its newest resource: the Zeftron ColorMatch app. Developed for carpet mill customers and commercial interior designers, the platform provides a way to view Zeftron’s 125 solution-dyed colors, order yarn samples and envision new carpet designs through an innovative color match technology.

“The Zeftron ColorMatch app showcases our commitment to simplifying the process of viewing and obtaining our premium nylon, while helping customers envision what beautiful carpets made with Zeftron nylon can look like,” said Sherrel Hooie, business director, fiber and resin sales. “This brings each of our 125 colors within reach, complete with technical specifications and downloadable resources, so that our customers have everything they need for their projects, all at their fingertips.”

Key features of the app include:

Expansive color library: Explore the full spectrum of Zeftron’s product line through a user-friendly interface. Search for colors by name or number, color family (i.e. greens, blues) or browse the full Zeftron color library.

Project-perfect matching: Using your smartphone, take a photo of the color you’d like to match and see the closest matching Zeftron colors in real time.

Instant sample requests: Easily request Zeftron yarn samples directly from the app.

Comprehensive technical specifications: Stay informed with up-to-date technical information on Zeftron nylon specification details.

Downloadable resources: Access color swatch palettes and ASE files instantly to simplify and expedite the design process.

Direct contact options: Easily connect with Zeftron’s expert support team for personalized assistance and guidance.

The ColorMatch app is available for download at the Apple and Android app stores or on the Zeftron ColorMatch app webpage.