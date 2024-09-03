Installer shortage demands our attention

If necessity is the mother of invention, then innovation might be parented by crisis. Whether you call it an installation crisis or a installer shortage, the impact on our industry will be devastating if changes are not embraced and supported.

The flooring industry, like many other skilled trades, is facing a severe labor shortage that threatens its long-term viability. This shortage is not just a temporary setback but a significant challenge that demands immediate and innovative solutions. As demand for flooring services continues to rise, the gap between supply and skilled labor is becoming unsustainable.

“Any crisis is an important moment for innovation and new ideas,” said Benoit Legrand, chief innovation officer for a global financial institution. “But innovation can move faster than human beings can. In the history of innovation, the difficult part is not the innovation but the adoption and changing habits.”

The adoption of new ideas and the willingness to embrace change are crucial for the survival of the flooring industry. As the industry grapples with this labor shortage, it must also contend with convincing stakeholders—manufacturers, retailers and even installers— that new approaches and investments in training are necessary. Without a concerted effort to address this issue, the industry risks a decline in quality, customer satisfaction and the ability to meet demand.

When the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) began in 2021, we relied on the 2018 Blackstone report, which warned that the industry was on pace to lose 4,000 to 6,000 installers annually over the next 10 years. This should serve as a wake-up call for the entire industry. Putting even more pressure on an already strained workforce is the fact that the average age of an installer is 56.

At FCEF, we constantly review data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to ensure our information aligns with government reports. Accurate data on the current labor market is crucial, as it forms the basis of the Occupational Information Network (ONET), the nation’s primary resource for comprehensive occupational information. According to the BLS, there are 10,600 annual job openings for flooring installers. This number is a stark reminder of the challenges we face and underscores the urgency of our mission. The future of our industry will be tested soon, and I am proud of what FCEF has achieved in less than two years. We have secured 18 college programs in 10 states, and this is just the beginning. Our five-year goal is to have the basic installation program in all 50 states and 150-200 college/high school programs.

However, we cannot do this alone. The success of these initiatives relies on the support of the entire industry. We need your help and support to continue building new pathways of talent and securing the future of our industry. By investing in the education and training of the next generation of installers, we are not only addressing the immediate labor shortage but also ensuring the long-term health and prosperity of the flooring industry. Please donate today and support the FCEF at fcef.org.

Kaye Whitener is director of operations for the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.