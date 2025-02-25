Pro adhesive tips help installers get a grip

Choosing to spray, roll or trowel an adhesive depends on many factors, including flooring type, manufacturer’s guidelines and conditions on the jobsite. When installers properly match the application method with these factors, they can improve installation efficiency and dependably deliver durable, attractive flooring. Here’s a quick review of adhesive application methods along with tips from INSTALL experts.

Spraying

This method entails using a pressurized canister or aerosol spray to apply a fine mist over the substrate. This method significantly speeds up application time, reduces material waste and allows quick drying. The installer grids out the floor to match the manufacturer’s recommended spread rate and systematically sprays the adhesive within each marked area to achieve even coverage. Since overspray can occur near walls and doorways, installers place protective barriers along vertical surfaces to keep them clean.

Failing to remove all dust/debris before application. Pro tip: Before spraying, do a final walk-through to check for dust, debris or imperfections. If possible, use a vacuum and tack cloth to ensure the substrate is completely clean.

Rolling

This works best with pressure-sensitive products like heavy carpets that don’t require high peel strength but need strong shear resistance. Using a short-nap roller, installers roll a thin, even layer of adhesive across the substrate. Once it reaches the proper dry but tacky state, often within a very short time, it’s ready for flooring installation. Rolling allows for efficient application and rapid drying. This method can dramatically increase productivity on large scale jobs.

Inconsistent coverage can create weak spots in the bond. Pro tip: Use a short-nap roller and apply consistent pressure. Avoid overworking the adhesive and always follow the manufacturer’s recommended open time to ensure optimal tack before installing the flooring.

Troweling

This is the most precise method for applying adhesive because it allows installers to control exactly how much adhesive is used and where it goes. The notched trowel is a metering tool, creating the correct spread rate. The choice of a U- or V-notched trowel is determined by the material being installed and the porosity of the substrate. Troweling is especially useful in smaller areas with obstacles or anywhere rolling or spraying would be inefficient or difficult to control.

Using the wrong trowel notch can lead to inadequate or excessive adhesive application. Too little adhesive may cause adhesion failure, while too much can create excess moisture under the flooring. Pro tip: Always refer to the flooring manufacturer’s specifications for proper trowel notch size. A quick double-check before starting can prevent costly installation failures.

By understanding the nuances of each of these application methods and following best practices, installers can get a better grip on any adhesive application.

David Gross is the executive director of INSTALL. He previously served as a full-time instructor at the Northeast Carpenter’s Apprenticeship Training Fund in Hammonton, N.J., and he has also sat on the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 251 executive board.