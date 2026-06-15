FCEF training prepares educators for success

As the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) prepares for its Annual Instructor Training Clinic in Dalton, we are once again reminded of the critical role educators play in shaping the future success of the floor covering industry. This year’s clinic will bring instructors from across the country together to strengthen their knowledge, refine their skills and expand their professional networks.

We are especially grateful to Shaw Industries for graciously opening Plant 1 and providing access to an acclimated training lab where instructors can participate in hands-on learning in a professional environment. This unique opportunity allows educators to gain valuable experience while ensuring they are equipped with the latest installation techniques, industry standards and instructional best practices needed to train students nationwide.

Leading this year’s clinic are three of the industry’s most respected trainers and educators: Roy Lewis, Roy Allen Lewis and John Steier. Their extensive experience, technical expertise and commitment to workforce development make them invaluable resources for instructors attending the event. By sharing proven installation techniques, effective teaching methods and real-world industry insights, these trainers help ensure participants leave prepared to deliver high-quality flooring installation education in their classrooms and training labs.

Last year’s Instructor Training Clinic was an incredible success. Instructors arrived eager to learn and left energized, inspired and better prepared to lead their programs. The event created valuable opportunities to network with industry professionals and build relationships with some of the flooring industry’s top trainers. These connections help ensure students receive the highest quality training possible.

One of the clinic’s greatest strengths is its focus on empowering educators. By equipping instructors who already know how to teach with specialized flooring installation knowledge, FCEF creates a multiplier effect. Every instructor who attends returns to their program better prepared to educate dozens—often hundreds—of students throughout their career. This investment directly benefits FCEF’s Basic Floor Covering Installation programs and contributes to long-term student success.

The Instructor Training Clinic is just one example of FCEF’s commitment to workforce development. Just a few weeks ago, FCEF hosted its Workforce Development Forum, bringing together representatives from Senate offices, House offices, college and high school programs, industry leaders and members of the FCEF board of directors.

While the forum featured important discussions about workforce development and educational opportunities, one of the biggest takeaways was hearing from three young students whose lives have been transformed through flooring installation training. Their stories demonstrated the power of career education and showed how these programs create pathways to meaningful employment, financial stability and long-term success.

Despite these accomplishments, this important work cannot continue without your support. Please consider making a financial contribution today by visiting fcef.org.

Kaye Whitener is executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.