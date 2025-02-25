Enhancing your service with AI-powered tools

By FCNews Columnist
HomeColumnEnhancing your service with AI-powered tools

AI toolsIn the flooring industry, exceptional customer service is the key to winning business, building lifelong relationships and generating referrals. That’s where AI-powered tools come in. When used correctly, AI can enhance customer service—not replace the personal touch that makes your business unique. Here’s how AI can improve customer service without losing the human connection:

1. AI chatbots

Your 24/7 virtual assistant. A customer visits your website at 9 p.m. and wants to know if you offer waterproof flooring. An AI chatbot can step in to instantly answer basic product questions, schedule showroom appointments and guide customers to resources like Roomvo’s visualizer to help them see flooring in their space.

AI chatbots:

  • ManyChat – best for Facebook, Instagram and website chat.
  • Tidio – best for website and live chat integration.

2. AI-powered appointment scheduling

No more back-and-forth emails. Scheduling showroom, visits, in-home measures and follow-ups can eat up hours of your time. AI can automate this process so customers can book or reschedule appointments online.

AI scheduling tools:

  • Calendly: Lets customers book appointments based on your real-time availability.
  • Acuity Scheduling: Includes automated reminders and rescheduling options.
  • Drift Meetings: AI-powered scheduling built into chatbot conversations.

AI scheduling lets your customers (and staff) book measures anytime, reducing lost leads and missed appointments with automated reminders. This frees your staff to focus on sales and customer service instead of scheduling.

ProTip: Have your staff schedule all customer appointments through your AI scheduler so customers get automated follow ups and have the ability to reschedule online.

3. AI-driven follow-ups

More sales, less effort. One major cause of lost sales is failure to follow up. AI can automate key touchpoints like post-appointment thank-you messages, installation reminders and review or referral requests, keeping customers engaged and boosting retention.

AI follow-up tools:

  • Keap: Automates email and text follow-ups based on customer actions.
  • ActiveCampaign: AI-powered customer journey automation. Example: AI can automatically send a text: “Thanks for booking! Our team will arrive on [date]. Need to reschedule? Click here.”

AI follow-ups keep your business top of mind without overwhelming your team.

4. AI-powered visualization

Helping customers ‘see’ their floors. Customers often struggle to imagine how a floor will look in their home. That hesitation can delay purchases—or worse, send them to a competitor.

By integrating AI-powered visualization, you help customers move from hesitation to purchase faster.

5. The perfect balance

AI + human expertise. AI streamlines routine tasks, allowing your team to focus on what truly matters. The future isn’t AI replacing humans—it’s AI enhancing how you serve customers.

Jim Augustus Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides floor dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For more information, visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.

Previous article
TISE 2025: Wood intros reflect key trends in color, design
Next article
Pro adhesive tips help installers get a grip

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Installation

Sika launches new resilient flooring adhesives

FCNews Staff - 0
Rutherford, N.J.—Sika is introducing SikaBond-5900 and SikaBond-5800, two time-tested resilient flooring adhesives designed for the interior installation of luxury vinyl tile, luxury vinyl plank,...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: What to expect in the new administration

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rj-VKvtfCew&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwfca.org%2F&source_ve_path=OTY3MTQ Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

Welspun achieves highest ESG score to date

FCNews Staff - 0
Mumbai, India—Welspun, a global leader in home textiles, has achieved a total ESG score of 83 in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment...
Read more
NeoCon Features

Anatolia launches new natural stone collections

FCNews Staff - 0
Vaughan, Ontario—Anatolia, a Canadian-based global company specializing in the design, manufacturing and distribution of sintered slabs, ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone and mosaics,...
Read more
News

Cali launches Trestles luxury vinyl collection

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego—Cali announced the launch of the Trestles collection, a new WPC luxury vinyl plank floor designed to bring comfort, style and durability at...
Read more
Column

Pro adhesive tips help installers get a grip

FCNews Columnist - 0
Choosing to spray, roll or trowel an adhesive depends on many factors, including flooring type, manufacturer’s guidelines and conditions on the jobsite. When installers...
Read more

As seen in

Feb. 17/24, 2024

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X