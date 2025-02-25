Enhancing your service with AI-powered tools

In the flooring industry, exceptional customer service is the key to winning business, building lifelong relationships and generating referrals. That’s where AI-powered tools come in. When used correctly, AI can enhance customer service—not replace the personal touch that makes your business unique. Here’s how AI can improve customer service without losing the human connection:

1. AI chatbots

Your 24/7 virtual assistant. A customer visits your website at 9 p.m. and wants to know if you offer waterproof flooring. An AI chatbot can step in to instantly answer basic product questions, schedule showroom appointments and guide customers to resources like Roomvo’s visualizer to help them see flooring in their space.

AI chatbots:

ManyChat – best for Facebook, Instagram and website chat.

Tidio – best for website and live chat integration.

2. AI-powered appointment scheduling

No more back-and-forth emails. Scheduling showroom, visits, in-home measures and follow-ups can eat up hours of your time. AI can automate this process so customers can book or reschedule appointments online.

AI scheduling tools:

Calendly: Lets customers book appointments based on your real-time availability.

Lets customers book appointments based on your real-time availability. Acuity Scheduling: Includes automated reminders and rescheduling options.

Includes automated reminders and rescheduling options. Drift Meetings: AI-powered scheduling built into chatbot conversations.

AI scheduling lets your customers (and staff) book measures anytime, reducing lost leads and missed appointments with automated reminders. This frees your staff to focus on sales and customer service instead of scheduling.

ProTip: Have your staff schedule all customer appointments through your AI scheduler so customers get automated follow ups and have the ability to reschedule online.

3. AI-driven follow-ups

More sales, less effort. One major cause of lost sales is failure to follow up. AI can automate key touchpoints like post-appointment thank-you messages, installation reminders and review or referral requests, keeping customers engaged and boosting retention.

AI follow-up tools:

Keap: Automates email and text follow-ups based on customer actions.

Automates email and text follow-ups based on customer actions. ActiveCampaign: AI-powered customer journey automation. Example: AI can automatically send a text: “Thanks for booking! Our team will arrive on [date]. Need to reschedule? Click here.”

AI follow-ups keep your business top of mind without overwhelming your team.

4. AI-powered visualization

Helping customers ‘see’ their floors. Customers often struggle to imagine how a floor will look in their home. That hesitation can delay purchases—or worse, send them to a competitor.

By integrating AI-powered visualization, you help customers move from hesitation to purchase faster.

5. The perfect balance

AI + human expertise. AI streamlines routine tasks, allowing your team to focus on what truly matters. The future isn’t AI replacing humans—it’s AI enhancing how you serve customers.

Jim Augustus Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides floor dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For more information, visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.