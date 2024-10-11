FCIF’s Gala at Gotham Hall raises $300K for training

New York, N.Y.—On October 5, the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) held its gala at the magnificent Gotham Hall, where guests were treated to an unforgettable evening of celebration and philanthropy, honoring the lifetime achievements of Sy Cohen, Dan Frierson and Roger Marcus.

“This year’s event raised $300,000 in support the charity’s work helping floor covering industry employees and their families when facing catastrophic illnesses, injuries and disabilities,” said Charlie Dilks, FCIF’s board chair.

As attendees passed through the imposing brass doors, they entered Gotham Hall’s stunning grand ballroom, a space that touts regal architecture. The grandeur of the room was suitable for an evening celebrating philanthropy and the legacy of the three honorees: Cohen, founder and chairman, Stanton Carpet; Frierson, chairman & CEO, The Dixie Group; and Marcus, chairman & CEO, American Biltrite.

Cohen has been a fixture in the flooring industry for over 50 years. He launched Stanton in 1980 after founding Country Carpet in 1972, which catered to interior designers with moderate to high-end products. Inspired by his visits oversees, Cohen introduced exclusive, decorative items that transformed his business. Under his leadership, Stanton has grown into a powerhouse with over 800 carpet products, becoming a pioneer in high-end woven goods for the retail community in the U.S. and Canada.

Frierson has been a leading figure in the flooring industry for nearly six decades, beginning his career at Dixie Yarns in 1966. Following in his father’s footsteps, he worked in various plant roles before becoming CEO in 1980 and chairman in 1986. To adapt to market changes in the early ’90s, Frierson transformed Dixie from a textile to a carpet company, acquiring Masland Carpets in 1993 and completing over a dozen acquisitions by 2000. Under his leadership, The Dixie Group has become a prominent luxury flooring manufacturer.

Marcus has dedicated nearly 60 years to the floor covering industry, leading American Biltrite for the past four decades. His family’s journey began after World War II, when his father transitioned the company from making rubber heels to producing rubber flooring and, in the 1950s, thermoplastic vinyl tiles. Roger joined the company as a sales rep in 1967, becoming CEO in 1983 and overseeing the merger with Congoleum in 1992. He has driven innovations like DuraStone and DuraCeramic. An active industry supporter, he has served as president of the Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) and has significantly contributed to the FCIF as past chair of previous gala and chair of the grant committee.

Gotham Hall

Guests were instantly drawn to the gilded ceiling that crowns the inlaid marble floor below. The centerpiece of the design features a one-of-a-kind, 3,000-square-foot stained-glass ceiling, casting colorful light throughout the ballroom. Regal granite walls and solid limestone Corinthian columns frame the oval space, further enhancing its architectural splendor. Originally constructed as the Greenwich Savings Bank headquarters from 1922 to 1924, the Gotham Hall venue is housed within the Greenwich Savings Bank Building, designed by the renowned firm York and Sawyer in the Classical Revival style. The building was designated as a New York City landmark in 1992 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.

The gala featured a cocktail reception, speeches, dinner and dancing, raising vital funds to support the FCIF’s mission of assisting individuals in the floor covering industry facing financial hardships.

The FCIF extended its heartfelt thanks to all who attended and contributed to the evening—including FCNews publisher Steve Feldman, who was instrumental in the design of the evening—helping to strengthen the flooring industry’s legacy as “people first” while also providing vital support to industry associates with critical medical needs.

View a list of past FCIF award recipients and honorees here.