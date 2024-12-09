Louisville hosts event at Club SI at Churchill Downs

By FCNews Staff
Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile Distributors recently hosted a record-breaking “Tile on the Turf” event at the exclusive Club SI at Churchill Downs. Over 450 attendees, including valued clients, industry partners and employees, gathered for a day of excitement, networking and celebration.

Sponsored by ten industry-leading partners, the event featured a day of thrilling horse races, delicious food and engaging conversations. Attendees had the opportunity to connect with industry peers, explore the latest tile trends and experience the unique atmosphere of Churchill Downs.

Louisville Tile sponsored six races, and our four “Superfecta” sponsors enjoyedexclusive experiences. These sponsors were able to name a race, which wasprinted in the official program. They also had the privilege of watching the horsesget saddled up in the Paddock and presenting the winning trophy to the horse’s owner from the Winner’s Circle.

“We were thrilled to host such a successful event at the newly unveiled Club SI, at Churchill Downs” said Crosby Hall, chief administrative officer at Louisville Tile. “Building and maintaining relationships are at the heart of everything we do. Our annual Tile on the Turf event gave us a chance to strengthen those bonds in an iconic setting. Sharing an incredible day together allows us to connect, celebrate and build the partnerships that inspire our success.”

