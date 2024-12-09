MILEstone takes home pair of awards

Clarksville, Tenn.—MILEstone, the distributed brand of Florim USA, announced two of its latest collections, both launched in April 2024, have been recognized with Architectural Record Annual Product of the Year Awards. Malibu Plank has been named the winner in the Flooring category, while Pre-Fab 32 x 96 has taken top honors in the Kitchen & Bath category. These annual awards celebrate the industry’s most exceptional new products, recognizing their innovation, design and functionality.

Malibu plank

Malibu Plank by MILEstone aims to capture the essence of coastal serenity and contemporary elegance. The natural beauty of wood is brought to life with realistic detail. Designed for durability and versatility, this collection features Digital Texture technology. This innovation produces dimensional surfaces with precision and movement. Digital Texture technology not only creates visual appeal but also optimizes production efficiency, minimizes material use Malibu Plank’s 12 x 70 size shown in the Honey color.

The Malibu Plank collection features an exclusive size of 12 x 70. This size is designed to create a seamless, sophisticated look. Another standout pair of features are the mid-century modern deco, Lagoon, and the versatile chevron deco, Lanai. Both decos provide a range of design options to suit various aesthetic preferences.

Pre-Fab 32 x 96

Pre-Fab 32 x 96 gauged porcelain, large-format tiles from MILEstone aims to open a world of design possibilities. With a light-weight, 12mm (1/2-inch) thickness and with a more compact size than that of a typical natural stone slab, this large-format tile is not only suited for countertops, vanities and shower surrounds, but also serves as an ideal material for furnishings such as dining tables, high-top bar and end tables. It works perfectly in exterior living spaces including outdoor kitchens or for elements such as benches. Pre-Fab 32 x 96 has redefined convenience and design for large-format tile installations with:

Versatile applications: These panels are perfectly suited for walls, shower enclosures, countertops and more, providing endless possibilities for customization.

Durability and beauty: The Pre-Fab 32 x 96 delivers the elegance of porcelain in a format that is both practical and stunning.

The Architectural Record Annual Product of the Year Awards celebrate groundbreaking products that push the boundaries of architecture and design.