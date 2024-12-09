MILEstone takes home pair of awards

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMILEstone takes home pair of awards

Clarksville, Tenn.—MILEstone, the distributed brand of Florim USA, announced two of its latest collections, both launched in April 2024, have been recognized with Architectural Record Annual Product of the Year Awards. Malibu Plank has been named the winner in the Flooring category, while Pre-Fab 32 x 96 has taken top honors in the Kitchen & Bath category. These annual awards celebrate the industry’s most exceptional new products, recognizing their innovation, design and functionality.

MILEstoneMalibu plank

Malibu Plank by MILEstone aims to capture the essence of coastal serenity and contemporary elegance. The natural beauty of wood is brought to life with realistic detail. Designed for durability and versatility, this collection features Digital Texture technology. This innovation produces dimensional surfaces with precision and movement. Digital Texture technology not only creates visual appeal but also optimizes production efficiency, minimizes material use Malibu Plank’s 12 x 70 size shown in the Honey color.

The Malibu Plank collection features an exclusive size of 12 x 70. This size is designed to create a seamless, sophisticated look. Another standout pair of features are the mid-century modern deco, Lagoon, and the versatile chevron deco, Lanai. Both decos provide a range of design options to suit various aesthetic preferences. 

Pre-Fab 32 x 96

Pre-Fab 32 x 96 gauged porcelain, large-format tiles from MILEstone aims to open a world of design possibilities. With a light-weight, 12mm (1/2-inch) thickness and with a more compact size than that of a typical natural stone slab, this large-format tile is not only suited for countertops, vanities and shower surrounds, but also serves as an ideal material for furnishings such as dining tables, high-top bar and end tables. It works perfectly in exterior living spaces including outdoor kitchens or for elements such as benches. Pre-Fab 32 x 96 has redefined convenience and design for large-format tile installations with: 

  • Time-saving simplicity: Pre-fabricated panels streamline the installation process, reducing labor time and offering a seamless finish.
  • Versatile applications: These panels are perfectly suited for walls, shower enclosures, countertops and more, providing endless possibilities for customization. 
  • Durability and beauty: The Pre-Fab 32 x 96 delivers the elegance of porcelain in a format that is both practical and stunning. 

The Architectural Record Annual Product of the Year Awards celebrate groundbreaking products that push the boundaries of architecture and design.

Previous article
Cyncly adds Broadlume to its stable of brands
Next article
Louisville hosts event at Club SI at Churchill Downs

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Louisville hosts event at Club SI at Churchill Downs

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile Distributors recently hosted a record-breaking “Tile on the Turf” event at the exclusive Club SI at Churchill Downs. Over 450 attendees,...
Read more
Featured Post

Cyncly adds Broadlume to its stable of brands

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
What happens when two titans of industry stop competing and start collaborating? Better efficiency, greater profitability and unrestrained innovation. That’s according to leadership at...
Read more
Carpet

Executive Forecast 2025: Gradual progress despite high interest rates

Ken Ryan - 0
The flooring industry is expected to see marginal growth in 2025—perhaps up low single digits—with gradual improvement expected as the year progresses, especially if...
Read more
Al's Column

FCEF support needed now more than ever

FCNews Columnist - 0
The flooring industry is on a vital journey—one that is crucial for its survival and future growth. With a nationwide shortage of skilled installers...
Read more
Column

When ‘fast food’ is anything but

Steve Feldman - 0
It sounded like a really good idea. Maybe even a treat. A treat since we rarely eat fast food. But in the end it...
Read more
Commercial

Tile of Spain Announces Winners of the 2024 Tile of Spain Awards

FCNews Staff - 0
Miami, Fla.—Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Association (ASCER), announced...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X