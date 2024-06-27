Crossville introduces Marblique tile collection

By FCNews Staff
MarbliqueCrossville, Tenn.—AHF Products introduced Crossville Marblique, a new tile that is designed to epitomize exotic beauty and sophistication, at NeoCon 2024 in Chicago. Marblique is made to showcase the allure of natural marble through its Visual Touch technology, bringing rich and textural realism to design. The collection launched in partnership with Del Conca.

“Marblique’s Visual Touch technology meticulously replicates every quarry marking and veining of natural marbles,” said Lindsey Waldrep, vice president – marketing, Crossville. “This allows for seamless synchronization with nuanced textures through the use of acid etching, brushing, and bushhammering on porcelain.”

Marblique is meant to epitomize the themes of intense luxury and natural inspiration in contemporary design. As a nod to its connection with nature, Marblique’s earthy color palette and rugged textures are designed to evoke a sense of tranquility and sophistication while the visible striations replicated on the porcelain give it a feel of a material taken directly from nature.

The design options let users choose from subdued neutral aesthetics to statement-making areas with wild veining and deeper colors—making it ideal for both residential and commercial spaces. Designers can choose from a selection of field tiles, including the 24 x 48 option to make a statement or 24 x 24 or 12 x 24 for versatility.

