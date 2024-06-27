INSTALL adds three new alliance partners

Washington, D.C.—INSTALL, a North American leader in floor covering installation training and certification, announced its three new alliance partners: Mondo Contract Flooring, Taylor Adhesives and Dewalt. These partners will join INSTALL’s list of over 130 floor covering mills and manufacturers that work with the organization to inform its training curriculum and technical instruction for flooring industry professionals.

INSTALL alliance partners participate in ongoing curriculum reviews and work with INSTALL training instructors to regularly revise and update the training curriculum, ensuring it meets manufacturer standards and captures the current best practices. Becoming an alliance partner is intended to provide opportunities to deliver specialized training to installers, allowing them to learn and practice using the latest techniques and products—including Mondo rubber flooring, Taylor adhesives and coatings and Dewalt power tools.

“We’re pleased to welcome these new alliance partners and further expand our floor covering resources and available expertise,” said David Gross, INSTALL executive director. “Each new partner helps us enrich our curriculum and maintain the highest industry standards for training flooring professionals who are among the best in their trade.”

New INSTALL alliance partners

Mondo Contract Flooring: Mondo is a global leader in the rubber flooring market, developing products that help shape the user experience and reduce maintenance requirements. Mondo rubber flooring materials come in tile and sheet options and are known for features such sound absorption, durability, ease of maintenance and bacterial resistance. Mondo products are installed worldwide in demanding, large-scale commercial environments such as healthcare settings, education spaces, retail and corporate locations.

“Mondo America and Mondo Contract Flooring are extremely proud of our new alliance partnership with INSTALL,” said Garret Davelaar, Mondo director of sales, U.S. “Mondo has been dedicated to the training, certification and professional development of rubber flooring installers for the past 20 years with an internal training facility and in-situ training. Our new partnership brings this education to a completely new level and we look forward to the start of a longstanding relationship with INSTALL.”

Taylor Adhesives: Taylor is a Meridian Adhesives Group company that manufactures a complete line of innovative adhesives for a variety of flooring types, including carpet, resilient and wood. Taylor also provides coatings that mitigate moisture transmission as well as a variety of other specialty installation products.

“At Taylor Adhesives we know that education is critical for the future of the flooring industry,” said Gary Scheidker, director of technical services. “That is why we have partnered with INSTALL to help bring young talent into the trade.”

Dewalt: A Stanley Black and Decker brand, Dewalt is a manufacturer known for its wide range of power tools, hand tools and accessories designed for professional tradespeople. The brand emphasizes innovation, durability and performance—offering solutions for various construction and industrial applications.

“Dewalt is keenly aware of the need for skilled labor and its continued impact on the construction industry,” said Kevin Henichek, regional market manager. “We are proud to put leading innovation in the hands of students who will provide critical expertise on the job and help to close the nationwide gap.”