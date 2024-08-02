Tarkett Home introduces ShoreFlor laminate flooring

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett Home, the residential segment of worldwide flooring leader Tarkett, has launched its latest line—ShoreFlor—with Searenity Waterproof Technology. Made in the USA, this new offering blends wood visuals with cutting-edge technology to deliver an effective flooring solution suitable for many homes.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s homeowners, ShoreFlor’s advanced Searenity Waterproof Technology boasts advanced waterproof technology, specifically engineered for moisture-prone rooms in the home such as kitchens and bathrooms. Featuring a hydrophobic coating on the beveled edge, this innovative technology is meant to repel water effectively. Additionally, ShoreFlor’s watertight locking system prevents any water from reaching the core, maintaining the integrity and appearance of the floor.

ShoreFlor is designed to be both waterproof and durable. Rated AC4 for wear performance, this laminate can handle busy households—making it suitable for high-traffic areas in the home. At 12 mm thick (including a two mm attached acoustical pad), ShoreFlor provides a solid and substantial underfoot feel. The floor is also said to be scratch and indentation resistant. The user-friendly floor’s angle-tap locking system allows for hassle-free installation and reduces installation time, benefiting both retailers and installers.

ShoreFlor aims to combine realistic visuals—including a painted bevel on all styles—with functionality, resulting in a worry-proof floor. Designed to withstand the rigors of daily life, ShoreFlor is approved for use with steam mops, ensuring easy maintenance and long-lasting beauty.

“We are thrilled to offer ShoreFlor to our customers,” said Katie Szabo, senior product manager of LVT and laminate at Tarkett Home. “This waterproof laminate combines advanced technology with on-trend designs to meet the needs of today’s busy households. With this product, we offer our customers the best of both worlds: stunning visuals and unbeatable durability.”