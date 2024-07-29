Tarkett’s Diamond W sold to Big D Floor Covering Supplies

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsTarkett's Diamond W sold to Big D Floor Covering Supplies

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett, a leader in innovative and sustainable flooring, announced the sale of its Diamond W distribution arm to existing distribution partner Big D Floor Covering Supplies. The sale will maintain reliable distribution from a trusted partner while allowing Tarkett to focus on innovation and performance as a world-class flooring manufacturer.

“The team at Diamond W has significantly bolstered our market presence and set a high standard for performance,” said Rusty Joyce, commercial president for Tarkett North America. “In our pursuit of delivering the best to our customers, we continuously seek ways to enhance our efficiency and product offerings. To this end, we are pleased to announce Big D’s acquisition of Diamond W. This acquisition allows Tarkett to concentrate on its core competencies as a world-class manufacturer while ensuring continued superior and timely service to our customers.”

With locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, Big D is said to share Tarkett’s commitment to quality and service as a Tarkett distributor. “Diamond W has shown exemplary leadership and its team has been instrumental in the growth and success of Tarkett in our markets,” said Dan Abernathy, president and CFO, Big D Floor Covering Supplies. “We are confident that uniting the Big D and Diamond W organizations will open new avenues for continued success and even stronger service to our customers.”

Previous article
AHF relocating Arkansas hardwood manufacturing operations
Next article
Tuesday Tips: Make endings magnificent

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Make endings magnificent

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09-2FDe-CAM Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

AHF relocating Arkansas hardwood manufacturing operations

FCNews Staff - 0
Beverly, W.Va.—AHF Products announced a consolidation of manufacturing facilities to better service customers. As a result, the company will close its solid hardwood flooring...
Read more
News

AHF Products announces ‘Wood Wow’ initiative

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products announced a new partnership with HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” stars and hardwood flooring experts—Dave and Jenny Marrs—for its new national “Wood...
Read more
Installation

Jim Cook joins Välinge Innovation

FCNews Staff - 0
Viken, Sweden—Jim Cook has been named the new business development manager for Välinge Innovation in the North America region. With more than 20 years...
Read more
News

NERF golf tournament set at Leadership Development Summit

FCNews Staff - 0
Saint Charles, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association’s (NWFA) Education and Research Foundation (NERF) golf tournament will take place on Saturday, October 12, at the...
Read more
News

Southwind names new territory managers

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Southwind Floors has announced that Matthew (Matt) Burns, Southwind’s new south central territory manager, will be taking over the Houston/College Station, Texas area. Additionally, Joe...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X