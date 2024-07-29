Tarkett’s Diamond W sold to Big D Floor Covering Supplies

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett, a leader in innovative and sustainable flooring, announced the sale of its Diamond W distribution arm to existing distribution partner Big D Floor Covering Supplies. The sale will maintain reliable distribution from a trusted partner while allowing Tarkett to focus on innovation and performance as a world-class flooring manufacturer.

“The team at Diamond W has significantly bolstered our market presence and set a high standard for performance,” said Rusty Joyce, commercial president for Tarkett North America. “In our pursuit of delivering the best to our customers, we continuously seek ways to enhance our efficiency and product offerings. To this end, we are pleased to announce Big D’s acquisition of Diamond W. This acquisition allows Tarkett to concentrate on its core competencies as a world-class manufacturer while ensuring continued superior and timely service to our customers.”

With locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, Big D is said to share Tarkett’s commitment to quality and service as a Tarkett distributor. “Diamond W has shown exemplary leadership and its team has been instrumental in the growth and success of Tarkett in our markets,” said Dan Abernathy, president and CFO, Big D Floor Covering Supplies. “We are confident that uniting the Big D and Diamond W organizations will open new avenues for continued success and even stronger service to our customers.”