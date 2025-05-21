Tarkett introduces Victory Color Studio, Event+ LVT collections

By FCNews Staff
Victory Color StudioSolon, Ohio—Tarkett has expanded its luxury vinyl tile portfolio with new visuals within its Victory Color Studio and Event+ collections. The additions bring a slate of durable, colorful flooring options to workplace, education and healthcare environments.

“Colorful accents help stimulate energy and creativity in collaborative spaces,” said Omoleye Simmons, vice president of design for Tarkett. “Having a variety of patterns and palettes throughout the building supports neurodiversity, making it easy for anyone to choose a space that works best for them.”

The Victory Series offers some of the most durable luxury vinyl tiles in the industry. Its homogeneous construction means all of the raw materials are inseparable, making the tiles more scratch resistant and maintenance friendly, even requiring no waxing to maintain their brilliance. Ideal for education and workplace settings, Victory’s long-lasting products provide a medium for creativity with peace of mind knowing the installation will look great for years to come.

For spaces that are more demanding, the Eventcollection boasts a 30-mil wear layer and Techtonic protection, a solution that strengthens the durability of LVT to provide better performance for the price. Laboratory experiments have proven that Techtonic resists scratches 40% better and protects against abrasions 18% more than industry market leaders. It also boasts best-in-class scuff resistance and an advanced level of stain defense. Designed with durability in mind, Event+ works well in workplace, healthcare and education environments alike.

True to Tarkett’s commitment to sustainability, both Victory and Event+ are Floor Score Certified, ortho-phthalate-free and part of Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program.

Victory Color Studio

Handcrafted in Florence, Ala., the Victory collection’s unique manufacturing process results in a product where no two tiles are the same. New to the Victory collection are the Hues & Tones and Mineral Chip palettes.

Laying the foundation for a positive environment, Hues & Tones features 36 near-solid colors—from neutral to vibrant—made with pearlescent pigment to create a rich visual with depth and dimension. Irregular shaped pieces are arranged by hand on press plates, creating interesting swirls and organic shapes.

Created using chips of various colors, Mineral Chip offers a cost-effective alternative to terrazzo, complementing a wide range of interior styles, from traditional to modern. With 18 colorways, Mineral Chip delivers enchanting color combinations of light tones with colorful and neutral accents.

Event+

In its Event+ collection, Tarkett has updated and expanded the Abstract palette to include 25 colors across a full spectrum, from soft and subtle to bold and saturated. The new colors include fresh blue and green tones—Courtyard, Dewdrop, Marina, Oasis, Spruce and Wallflower—and an expanded range of neutrals, including Gardenia, Glimmer and Lattice. The expanded palette complements the wood and stone styles in the collection with vibrant hues that enthuse and inspire.

Select colors in the Event+ Abstract portfolio are available in QuickShip, delivering orders up to 10,000 square feet within five business days.

Design Services

As part of the Imaginations Custom Floor Design program for intricate designs, the new Victory and Event+ palettes are ideal for wayfinding, logos or branding.

To get started designing a space with Hues & Tones, Mineral Chip or Event+ Abstract, designers can use the Tailored by Tarkett Visualizer Suite to create project boards, save swatches, collect room scenes and upload photos. The included LVT Studio allows designers to explore Tarkett’s extensive line of colorways in a variety of commercial environments. For those needing a little more inspiration, Tarkett’s expert designers are on hand to co-create renderings that fulfill any vision.

