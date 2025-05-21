Cyncly kicks off users conference with major announcements

Chicago—Cyncly held its 2025 users conference, Cyncly Connects Flooring, here with a few major announcements and a new “roadmap” to success for its users.

Over the last few years, Cyncly has acquired four major flooring-specific technology brands to create what is now called Cyncly Flooring: RFMS, Pacific Solutions, Mobile Marketing and Broadlume. Now, the goal is to better align these brands to help its customers streamline operations in order to drive a better, more efficient shopping experience for the consumer—from the first online research phase through installation and beyond.

“The goal is to deliver an end-to-end frictionless experience, to drive demand, to really drive customer satisfaction—and to turn every flooring shopper into a loyal customer,” said Mark Lukianchuk, general manager.

In order to make that happen, Cyncly announced several new product offerings, a new Cyncly tech package (RFMS Advanced) and a more robust customer service approach. However, perhaps the biggest announcement of the event was the launch of Project Summit. Lukianchuk explained that Project Summit is the next evolution of the company’s ERP (RFMS Next) system.

According to Lukianchuk, it will not be an integration or an upgrade but a whole new architecture—cloud-based and AI-supported—for the retail community. The next two years will be used to build out the entirety of the ERP.

“Project Summit is about delivering tools to you that are more intuitive, more approachable and more innovative,” said Kurt Wilson, director of product management. “It’s about giving your teams the tools that will support them in their jobs to be done and not slow them down.”

The new ERP has some lofty goals. It will expand on its current offering to streamline a dealer’s business across verticals. What’s more, the new platform will account for multiple market segments—such as commercial and multifamily—while also allowing users to connect new product categories—like countertops, cabinets, etc.

Wilson noted that the new platform doesn’t mean any of its current architecture will be dropped, however. “You are safe where you are. We will continue to support the existing solutions that you’re using. We recognize that this is a journey. The timelines you saw, it’s not a deadline, it’s not saying that by ‘X year’ you have to leave your current platform. This is our commitment to providing you with a modern, cloud-native solution built for the solution and you move when you’re ready.”

What’s more, the platform is being designed with the retail community—not in a silo, according to Lukianchuk. “What you’re going to see now is a commitment to transparency,” he said. “Another announcement that I’m pleased to make today is our Flooring Co-Innovation Community. What does that mean? It means you have a voice. It means it’s not just about what we are telling you we are building, it is getting your feedback and continuing that loop. This journey starts today. Talk about Summit, learn about Summit and provide your feedback—and that’s going to help make this product better.”

The company said it also plans to revamp its customer service in an effort to support its new goals and the goals of its retail partners. For example, the company announced its new Customer Success Plan and the creation of its Cyncly Flooring Academy.

The Cyncly Flooring Academy is an online portal of courses organized by job function. “If you have a new hire who is responsible for inventory or a new bookkeeper or a new salesperson, you’ll have access to courses that are going to be designed for that particular function. And as we build out Summit, the Summit course will also be added into the library that you’ll have access to.”

(For more on Cyncly Connect Flooring, see the June 2 print edition of FCNews.)