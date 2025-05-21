Newest Daltile, Marazzi showroom opens near Aspen

By FCNews Staff
Daltile showroomBasalt, Colo.—Tile industry brands Daltile and Marazzi recently held the official grand opening event for its newest showroom, located here, 20 miles northwest of Aspen. Positioned in a local hotspot, the new Daltile/Marazzi showroom is located at 240 Market Street.

“Our new studio provides easy access to a wide breadth of gorgeous tile, stone, and countertop options for Aspen-area homeowners,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing, Dal-Tile LLC (parent company of the Daltile and Marazzi brands). “Offering an intimate and curated design experience for visitors, our new showroom focuses on high-end products and showcases these tiles, stones and countertops in a unique way. By incorporating larger vignettes, such as a panoramic fireplace, a hospitality kitchen and a bathroom tub made from textured wall tiles, customers are given a glimpse into how these products can bring the highest levels of outstanding interior design to Aspen-area homes. For exterior needs, we present countertops, natural stone tiles and pavers that seamlessly translate into peaceful outdoor havens such as fire pits, outdoor kitchens and patios.”

Complimentary virtual design services

A new feature for this showroom includes virtual design services for shoppers, free of charge.

“Both complimentary in-person and virtual design services are always offered in this showroom,” Thorn-Brooks said. “Another exciting benefit of shopping our brands is that we have 300 additional company-owned locations nationwide where you and your personal interior designer can each go into your local location within our network and view all products. Our goal is to make selecting the right design elements for your personal tastes and project needs easy and enjoyable.”

