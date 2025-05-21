Ecore Athletic named official flooring provider training spaces

Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore Athletic, a leader in high-performance athletic flooring solutions, announced a strategic partnership with the Professional Baseball Strength and Conditioning Coaches Society (PBSCCS). Through this collaboration, Ecore will be the official flooring provider of the PBSCCS—a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the profession of strength and conditioning in professional baseball, composed of coaches from all 30 Major League Baseball (MLB) teams as well as minor league affiliates.

Ecore’s advanced flooring solutions are engineered to support the demands of elite athletes and the professionals who train them. With a full collection of surfaces that are designed to support multiple applications—from weight rooms and walkways to wet areas, dugouts, recovery spaces and meeting rooms—Ecore Athletic strives to provide performance, safety and ergonomic solutions across entire athletic facilities.

“This partnership with PBSCCS is about more than flooring—it’s about making an impact on the daily performance and long-term well-being of baseball athletes and coaches,” said David Sides, vice president of strategic partnerships at Ecore. “We’re proud to be aligned with an organization that shares our commitment to health, safety and human performance. Ecore’s solutions are designed to meet the real-world challenges of professional training environments—from energy restitution to sound management to enhanced traction and force reduction.”

Ecore Athletic said it has already acquired a proven track record with some of baseball’s most respected organizations, including the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brandon McDaniel, director of human performance for the Dodgers, is a longtime advocate for prioritizing flooring in training design. “In a high-performance environment like ours, every detail matters—including the flooring,” McDaniel said. “Ecore Athletic products bring the kind of durability, safety and support we look for to help our athletes and staff perform at their best.”

The brand offers a diverse range of advanced flooring solutions that are designed to improve ergonomics, acoustics and athlete safety, while also being tailored to meet the specific needs of various athletic and fitness environments.

Ecore Athletic product collections include the Performance Collection, designed for strength and conditioning activities; the Fit Collection, known as the original recycled rubber fitness floor; the Moxie Collection, designed to be versatile for physiotherapy centers and weight training gyms; the Sheet Vinyl Collection, offering PVC-free surfaces ideal for studios and health centers; the RageTurf and FlexTurf Collections, intended to deliver durable turf solutions for functional training and sports applications; as well as the Blade Collection, engineered to provide a high-traction surface that accommodates player cleats.

These collections are said to enable teams to outfit their entire facility with surfaces that enhance performance and reduce injury risk.