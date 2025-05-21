Floor360 promotes Jeff Rathsack to commercial sales manager

Madison, Wis.—Floor360, a locally owned provider of design-driven flooring solutions, announced the promotion of Jeff Rathsack to commercial sales manager in an effort to further strengthen its leadership team with a seasoned industry veteran.

“Rathsack’s extensive experience and track record of success make him the ideal leader to drive our commercial division forward,” said Ryan Koechel, president. “With 21 years of progressive leadership at Floor360, he has consistently delivered exceptional results—and I’m confident he will elevate our commercial business to new heights in this role.”

Rathsack began his career at Floor360 in 2004 in the warehouse where he managed receiving, inventory, staging and coordinated deliveries. Over the past two decades, Rathsack’s dedication and expertise propelled him through multiple roles, culminating in his most recent position as senior commercial project manager. In that role, he spearheaded high-profile projects—including the Summit Credit Union headquarters, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and The Adria Apartments in Madison—earning a reputation for successful execution and client satisfaction. His leadership in managing complex project timelines, installation teams and client relationships has been instrumental in growing Floor360’s commercial portfolio.

As commercial sales manager, Rathsack is set to leverage his deep industry knowledge, proven relationship-building skills and strategic vision in an effort to expand Floor360’s presence in Wisconsin’s thriving commercial flooring market. His proactive management style and ability to foster long-term client partnerships are said to position him to drive new business and enhance Floor360’s reputation for quality and innovation.