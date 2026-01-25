25 tips for retail from top executives in flooring

“You never stop learning” is a philosophy of lifelong growth, emphasizing that learning and applying new tips is a continuous, self-motivated process. It applies to everyone, including flooring retailers, owners and especially retail sales associates. Continuous learning and practical tips keep your mind agile and improve your ability to adapt, which is an especially important attribute in an industry that is always changing.

In that vein, FCNews sought out numerous executives spanning manufacturing, distribution and retail to glean some helpful tips to achieve success in 2026.

1. Focus on your strengths

Be focused on where you can add value and be very cautious of trying to be everything to everybody. Each of us has a strength. I talk to retailers all the time. These are smart business owners, but the best ones know who they are and stay focused on those core values and what they really are trying to bring value to the market they’re in.

—Jimmy Tuley, president, residential business, Mannington

2. Use the tools available to you

Digital platforms are a huge part of retailers’ businesses and their opportunity for process simplification. That is a big piece of success in 2026. Utilize the platforms that companies like Emser have invested in. Embrace them. We’re here 24/7 to help.



—Jim Parello, president, Emser Tile

3. Always listen first

Ask yourself what the customer is really looking for. Listen before providing a solution. Allow customers to make their own decisions while helping guide their journey. That approach helps them make the right decision.



—Joe Young, SVP of product and marketing, Engineered Floors

4. Know whats important

Service trumps everything. If you provide a high level of service, customers are willing to pay for it. You need to keep making service as important as it has always been.



—Fred Reitz III, senior vice president of commercial, AHF Products

5. Simplify for your customer

Economic uncertainty has not eliminated demand, but it has slowed timelines and decision making. Retailers can regain momentum by simplifying assortments, setting clear expectations and removing friction from the buying process. Training sales teams to upsell design and explain how innovative products elevate a space will be critical.



—Steve Ehrlich, vice president of business and operations, Novalis

6. Refine your business

Continue to market yourself and look at getting better every year. Review your product assortment. Have a story. Train all of your RSAs. Qualify customers better and drive better leads. Business is tough, but innovative people tend to rise to the top. Tough times make better performers.



—Adam Ward, vice president, residential, Mohawk

7. Have good partnerships

Think about who you’re partnering with. Who can provide service and stability as a domestic partner? Anyone can find a cheaper import, but who can provide full service and a complete product portfolio? There is tremendous value in that.



—Larry Browder, executive vice president, Crossville

8. Be the only you

Find a vendor that can provide you with uniqueness. Doing so will separate you as a retailer.



—Blake Dennard, SVP of sales, Kaleen

9. Tune out all of the noise

Control what you can control and ignore all the noise. Don’t sit around and wait for the tailwind and assume it’s coming. Take care of the customer.

—Tom Pendley, president/CEO, Mannington

10. Offer finishing touches

Floor moldings and stair solutions shouldn’t be an afterthought—they’re the finishing touch that makes a floor feel complete. Flooring associates can help customers understand installation requirements and recommend a molding profile and color that support the installation while complementing the floor’s dominant tones and natural variation. The goal is a clean, cohesive look where moldings blend in—not a contrasting border that competes with the floor. Complete the design with our exact-match stair treads for a truly seamless finish.

—Keith Medick, president & CEO, Versatrim

11. Rugs matter

The flooring business has become predominately hard surface, and all those hard surface floors are going to need a rug. You should finish your sentence with: ‘You want to buy a rug?’ That’s because the customer is going to buy a rug someday. Might as well be your store. It’s also a good add-on buy as well, and you get to keep that customer.

—Don Karlin, director of broadloom sales, Nourison

12. Lead with value

RSAs should emphasize that carpet delivers real value over time. With today’s fiber technologies and construction, carpet offers durability, comfort and style at accessible price points. That combination continues to make it a strong choice for many homes.

—Drew Hash, president/CEO, Southwind



13. Fit the need

My advice is to always start with the better quality and higher priced items. It’s important to make sure the construction fits the needs of wearability that the customer is expecting.

—Peter Feldman, president, Prestige Mills

14. Don’t oversell LVT

Please don’t oversell the fact that it is waterproof. Whether the LVT requires acclimation or not … we acclimate it. Be cautious on those LVT’s that don’t have a bevel or honed edge because they can look more like sheet vinyl, and then if the floor isn’t level there may be ledging.

—Cathy Buchanan, Independent Carpet One Floor & Home, Westland, Mich.

15. Focus on better goods

If there is a set number of square feet of carpet or hard surface your customer is going to buy, improve your top line, bottom line and RSA commissions by selling better goods. RSAs … get comfortable with the benefits better goods offer—better styling, more colors, higher quality, improved durability, longer lasting, etc. If you help consumers understand the benefits, they will pay for the added value. Better goods equal higher tickets, more margin dollars, increased commissions and happier customers.

—TM Nuckols, president, residential division, The Dixie Group

16. Educate yourself

I would stress basic words such as education, honesty, integrity and follow up. Dive deep into learning our industry, the history, learn about the past leaders, educate yourself on products, construction and the benefits of the products you are selling. The consumer feels more confident when the sales associates have a strong direct answer to their questions. Build a relationship with your customers and you will have a customer for life. ChatGPT can do many wonderful things in our society today, but we are in an industry built on the human connection and trust. Make yourself an expert or at least strive to be an expert and amazing things can come true.

—Len Andolino, president, Couristan

17. Don’t take leadership lightly

Gratitude. It’s a word that people don’t often link to leadership, but people who look to leaders think it’s an important trait. Gratitude creates a positive culture, enhances relationships and increases engagement and motivation. It sets a powerful example when a leader shows his/her gratitude for the people who work for them. In studies, employees said they would work harder and stay at work later if they worked for a gracious leader.

—Scott Humphrey, executive director, WFCA

18. Surviving in a soft economy

Economic slowdowns are inevitable—but decline isn’t. In fact, some of the strongest growth I’ve seen in our industry happens when the market is turbulent. No one likes uncertainty—but uncertainty creates movement. And movement creates opportunity.

You don’t have to swing for the fences. You just have to stay alert, lead decisively, and keep putting one foot in front of the other.

—Michel Vermette, CEO, America’s Floor Source

19. In tough times, stay focused

It’s important to stay positive. We can’t control the things that we can’t control. Focus on finding solutions to the challenges you’re facing and do your best to push through them and be resilient. Set a path and stay on it.

—Dori Blitzstein, vice president, Roesel-Heck

20. Ignore the noise—chart your course of action

Acting on forecasts does not have to come in the form of sweeping organizational change. In practice, it often starts with modest adjustments: timing a hire differently, revisiting capital plans, pressure-testing pricing assumptions, or aligning leadership expectations around what lies ahead. Even small shifts, when made earlier, can meaningfully reduce risk and improve your results.

—Brian Beaulieu, former chief economist, ITR Economics

21. Always take the long view

Do not take yearly results too seriously. Instead, focus on four- or five-year averages.

—Warren Buffett, former chairman, Berkshire Hathaway (parent company of Shaw Industries)

22. Be on the lookout for upsell opportunities

If an RSA is commissioned, I think they’re always going to try to upsell a client. But if they can’t make the leap to wood, I think sometimes it’s appropriate to steer them into a nice SPC, WPC or even a really nice laminate, which we know is going to stand up to scratch and stain and indentation.

—Jamann Stepp, vice president, hard surfaces, Stanton Design

23. Warrantee vs. Guarantee

“There is a difference between a warranty and a guarantee. With regard to LVP, the warranty may be the same on all of these products, but the guarantee is different. For example, the warranty on a low-end SPC is the same as the warranty on an upper-end WPC , but a low-end SPC in a large area under heavy rolling loads would most certainly fail. That’s the guarantee. It’s the RSA’s responsibility to understand the difference between these products and recommend the correct product for the consumers lifestyle and environment.

—Eric Mondragon, RC Willey, Salt Lake City

24. Take calculated risks

Flooring dealers who act boldly now and take advantage of the impending economic upswing will be the ones who capture the most growth, outpace their competitors and become the go-to choice in their communities.

—Welton Hong, founder and CEO of Ring Ring Marketing

25. Learn to embrace AI

AI can streamline communication, reduce the cost of repetitive tasks, and create consistency in your customer experience. Whether you’re replying to emails, organizing quotes, crafting marketing campaigns, or even writing job descriptions AI allows your team to focus on what matters most, relationships, culture and growth.

Don’t let fear drive you away from progress as the opportunity with AI is vast and just scratching the surface of what is possible. Artificial Intelligence, in its current state, is simply another tool—albeit a powerful one.

—Scott D. Perron, CEO, 24-7 Floors