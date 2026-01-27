Installer spotlight: Adam Miller

As coordinator of a flooring installation school at Great Falls College in Montana, retailer/installer Chad Swift has seen a few talented young installers come through the program.

Some stand out for their personality; others for their technical skills. Every once in a while a student comes along that hits it out of the park.

That would be Adam Miller, a 21-year-old who recently graduated from the 10-week course, which is supported by the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) and follows FCEF’s curriculum.

It didn’t take long for Miller to make an impact. “I knew from day one Adam was special,” Swift, who owns Floors & More Abbey Carpets in Great Falls, recalled. “We’ve had good students come through here in the past—just not someone like him. He was like a third instructor here.”

According to Swift, Miller received job offers from flooring retailers in the area, including at least one major one. However, Miller is returning to La Grande, Ore., where he works at Carpet One Floor & Home as part of their apprentice training.

Brent Huntsman, general manager at Carpet One Floor & Home in La Grande, was also impressed by Miller. “Adam is an eager learner and has a ‘can-do’ attitude toward everything,” Huntsman said. “We’ve already seen that he is teachable and so anxious to know how he can improve his skills. He likes to work with his hands and is great with people. He is a great communicator; he calls or messages us whenever there are questions or when he runs into something more complex than he is comfortable with rather than just pushing forward and doing the best he can. We are thrilled to have him back with us.”

FCNews senior editor Ken Ryan recently caught up with Miller to discuss his budding career in the installation trade.

How did you get interested in floor covering installation?

I learned about flooring installation and first became interested in it growing up helping my dad. I am the fourth generation of flooring installers in my family. My dad, grandpa and great grandpa are—and were—all very experienced professional tile and stone tradesmen. Growing up helping my dad on jobsites helped me gain an appreciation and interest for the trade.

How did a kid from Idaho end up at a Carpet One store in Oregon?

Well, to explain, I served a volunteer church mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for two years in Chihuahua, Mexico. Upon returning in April of 2025, I wanted to start working in something that wouldn’t be just a job but could build into a career. I heard about an opportunity to work for Carpet One in La Grande from my dad who travels there for work. The idea sounded exciting, and after a few months I decided to go. I began working there in June and for four months was an assistant on the crews learning about all types of floor covering.

What was your experience like in Great Falls?

I greatly enjoyed my experience there. The instructors were very focused, on task and dedicated to helping us succeed. The facility was very well kept, and the school had a positive atmosphere for learning.

What did you learn?

I learned about the history of floor covering, the science behind the construction of the materials and all the basic steps from how to prep a floor to layout to installation and finish work.

Do you see yourself making a career as a flooring installer?

Absolutely. I honestly have enjoyed this trade much more than I thought I would and think it is definitely something I want to pursue. My dad always encouraged me to learn a trade; that way I would have something to fall back on if I fell on my face. But this has become so much more to me than just a backup plan; it’s something I find a lot of satisfaction and purpose in. This program has helped me to see the huge opportunities for growth and success that are available if I choose to make a career out of this.

What do you like about flooring installation?

I like the process of starting with something plain or worn out and turning it into something unique and beautiful. I find a lot of satisfaction in being able to look back at the end of the day and be proud of my work.

What would you say to your friends back home who may be considering a job in a trade?

I’d say do it. There is a huge shortage for all types of tradesmen. I feel like people tend to look down on young people pursuing a trade versus a formal college education, but I think both are equally valuable.

I am currently enrolled in a three-year bachelor’s degree in business management online through BYU Pathway Connect and have found that the things I learn in school, and in my trade training, go hand in hand. Together they make me more than just a guy with a degree or a hard worker. They make me valuable and irreplaceable in a world that is becoming ever more automated and competitive.

With the rise of artificial intelligence and automation many jobs will no longer be needed. But a skilled and intelligent tradesman will always be needed.

This is our future for the taking. But it doesn’t come free. Get out there and make yourself valuable. Break the stigma of skilled labor being a last resort and make it the vehicle to take you where you want to be. If you’re looking for a way to learn with your mind and your hands, stay out of debt, push yourself, have stability and find satisfaction in your work, this can be it.

Editor’s note: A video of the Great Falls training school, which is held in conjunction with the Floor Covering Education Foundation, can be found here.