25 tips from top executives for 2025

Whether you’re a veteran floor covering retailer or someone that’s new to the game, there are always nuggets of valuable information you can use to sharpen your focus, build your business and/or increase your profit-earning potential. Or perhaps you’re looking to pick up useful tips to managing RSAs, installers or your business in general.

To that end, FCNews sought out numerous executives spanning manufacturing, distribution, retail and consulting to glean some helpful advice to achieve success in 2025. Following are some tidbits they had to offer.

1. Focus on your people

You could have the best pricing on the best products, the best merchandising, the best software and a marketing strategy to generate leads, but if you don’t have the right people in place in sales and support, then it’s all for naught. If you don’t have a “people plan” nothing else matters.

— Olga Robertson, president, FCA Network

2. Know your products, in and out

Work hard to give customers tip-top pricing selections. Great relationships with the mill reps helps us achieve this goal. It’s also important to know the products you sell. We can help our customers make informed decisions, which makes the entire sales process that much easier.

— Ashlie Butler, president, Bob’s Carpet & Flooring

3. Don’t procrastinate

With the tariffs that are set to take effect, we advise our customers to not spend too much time kicking tires. Not making a decision is making a decision because you’re going to limit your options down the road.

— Brian Carson, president and CEO, AHF Product

4. Customer service is key

Response time to leads is so important. When I pass out a lead, unless it comes in after hours, [the RSA is] expected to contact that customer immediately. The quicker the response, the better leads have gone for us.

— Penny Carnino, Grigsby’s Carpet, Tile & Hardwood

5. De-commoditize

Not all flooring is equal, and too much focus is being put on price alone. Work with your product suppliers to de-commoditize flooring. Have the knowledge to explain the value, the aesthetic and the longevity that a new floor will bring to a home.

— Raj Shah, Co-CEO, MSI

6. Make training a priority

A well-trained workforce ensures superior results, elevates the perception of our industry and helps meet the growing demand for skilled installers. Equipping RSAs with foundational installation knowledge empowers them to make informed recommendations and reinforces the value of professional installation.

— Kaye Whitener, executive director, FCEF

7. Be tech savvy

By adopting and investing in the right technology for your business you can streamline workflows and address operational gaps. When retailers have an integrated solution that serves core business domains, you can run your business with confidence, meet profitability goals and deliver a great customer experience.

— Carole Cross, managing director, Cyncly

8. Network, network, network

Engage in your community and be visible. Network with real estate groups, ASID chapters, builder associations, chambers of commerce, charitable organizations or interior décor businesses. Re-engage with past customers so you can be top of mind when they have a need.

— Michel Vermette, CEO, America’s Floor Source

9. Invest in your people

By prioritizing employee development through training, product knowledge, mentorship and growth opportunities, you foster greater loyalty. This investment not only boosts individual performance but also enhances overall productivity, closing rates and job satisfaction. When your employees feel valued and supported, they are more likely to be engaged, committed and motivated, leading to a positive work culture and a strong competitive advantage.

— Jason Randolph, senior vice president of residential sales, Mohawk

10. Learn to adapt

Stay vigilant regarding the rapidly evolving challenges that will impact your business in the near future. Be flexible, fluid and open-minded as to what’s happening in the marketplace.

— Jeff Striegel, president, Elias Wilf

11. Emphasize employee retention

Our perspective is that you either have to invest in employee retention or in employee sourcing. It’s all about where you want to spend your money. You either have to spend the time making sure you’re keeping employees engaged and happy in your organization or you’re going to have to spend time sourcing employees. In our experience, it is a lot less expensive to focus on retention.

— AJ Warne, VP of sales and marketing, Abraham Linc

12. Never stop learning

The rapid pace of change in the industry means that continuous education and professional development are crucial. Many professionals are pursuing advanced degrees, attending workshops and obtaining certifications to stay competitive. This commitment to lifelong learning is essential for career advancement in this evolving field.

— Marilyn McSweeney, president, The McSweeney Group

13. Sell solutions

Focus on providing solutions specific to the needs of the consumer. Don’t focus on selling brands that you want to push or that you are comfortable selling—it’s about the consumer’s needs.

— Joe Young, VP of residential product, Engineered Floors

14. Always listen to the customer

I have always stressed that regardless of what point we want to make about a product, if the customer’s mouth is moving, yours is closed. Listening to the customer can make all the difference in progressing in the selling cycle by making pointed suggestions on products based on what is important to the customer. Talking over the customer demonstrates the customers’ needs may not be important to the RSA and can be a major turn-off.

— John Bretzloff, president, Barefoot Flooring

15. Execute your game plan

Have a plan and develop tactics around that plan. Sometimes all of us, myself included, can get caught up in little things and become reactive vs. strategic. My advice is to have a plan and not let the little things bother you as you effectuate the plan.

— Scott Rozmus, president/CEO, FlorStar Sales

16. Choose partners carefully

Avoid the newer suppliers that promote low price points. They won’t be around to help with warranty issues in the future.

— Dave White, president, Tri-West Ltd.

17. Do business the right way

Doing business the right way and the easy way are rarely the same. Your reputation will ultimately define your success.

— Steve Kleinhans, president, Big D Flooring Supply

18. Focus on better goods

If there is a fixed amount of carpet or hard surface your customer is going to buy, improve your business by selling better goods. Train your retail sales professionals on the benefits of better goods, better styling, more color options, higher quality, improved durability, longer lasting, etc. If they help the consumer under- stand the benefits, the consumer will pay for the added value. With better goods you will have higher tickets and more margin dollars.

— T.M. Nuckols, president of residential division, The Dixie Group

19. Stay true to your objectives

Think about what you want in 2025. Work for it and build a routine around it. Understand the power of discipline and staying true to what you want for your customers, your team, your community and your family. Believe in the goals you have created. Believe that every day you create action with a strong business plan and great partners beside you.

— Elizabeth Hurley, SVP strategic accounts, Shaw Industries

20. Turning ‘No’s’ into a ‘Yes’

One of the biggest fears of new RSAs is having their potential clients object to the sale. Consumers will always have at least one objection: “I need to think about it. I’m not sure if I can afford it.” And the list goes on. If you never get an objection, you’re not selling. When they do object, it means they are serious about buying. Answer their objection and make the sale.

— Chris Coltran, author and founder/president, C2 Coaching & Training

21. Cover all the bases

Continue advertising and focus that on your family brand. Continue to highlight exclusive products and to support your vendor partners. And explore ways to incorporate AI into the business. As always, attend markets to stay abreast of new products and trends.

— Susan Hadinger, CEO, Hadinger’s

22. Encourage trade-up opportunities

Center the shopping journey around style, design, color and quality. By highlighting the durability, aesthetic appeal and long-term value of upgraded flooring options your RSAs can effectively demonstrate the benefits of investing in higher-quality products.

— Jason Randolph, senior vice president of residential sales, Mohawk

23. Make sure the suppliers are invested in your business

Work with the larger, well-established suppliers that provide you with new innovative and market-relevant products to help you grow your business profitably. Make sure these suppliers have your best interest in mind.

— Dave White, President, Tri-West Ltd.

24. Pay attention to details

When visiting job sites, pay close attention to the details so you can be sure that the job will be done correctly. If an installer encounters an issue, offer suggestions and solutions to achieve the best possible outcome.

— Steve Lyon, Foulk’s Flooring America

25. Keep it above board

Be honest at all costs. Integrity is everything to us; trust is not easily gained and is impossible to get back once lost.

— John Bretzloff, Barefoot Flooring