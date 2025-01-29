i4F CeraGrout gains momentum among North American consumers

Las Vegas—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, has received significant momentum across North America for its ceramic imitating technology, i4F CeraGrout. Thus far 21 manufacturers from Asia, the U.S. and Europe have already signed i4F CeraGrout license agreements. SPC floor and wall products enhanced with i4F CeraGrout are also being distributed to big box, distributors, builders and retail outlets across the U.S. and Canada.

The end-user feedback on i4F CeraGrout highlighted five main advantages: great aesthetics and optical properties, the elimination of dirty grouts, easy, mess-free installation as well as water-resistance, making it suitable for an array of room spaces—including wet rooms, bathrooms, kitchens and basements. Consumers also complimented the versatility of CeraGrout for use on both floors and walls with grouts available in multiple colors.

“It’s the proof of the pudding as they say,” said John Rietveldt, i4F CEO. “End-users, DIYers and professional installers alike are extremely enthusiastic about i4F CeraGrout, so it’s no surprise that demand and supply is increasing by the day. The beautiful look of ceramics is timeless. Having an alternative that not only looks just as good, if not better, that is as durable as the original while being a great deal easier to install, is understood to all.”

Designed to mimic the appearance of rectified ceramics, i4F CeraGrout integrates grout lines into its design to deliver seamless aesthetics in multiple colors. This middle grout line allows for the faster installation of perfect squares and patterns. Engineered for durability, i4F CeraGrout is water-resistant and built to be highly resistant to stains, household chemicals and daily wear—meant to ensure long-lasting beauty and improved hygiene. Tiles and panels are also designed to be easy to install and replace.