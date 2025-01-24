i4F exhibiting at TISE 2025

Las Vegas—i4F announced that it is exhibiting at TISE Surfaces 2025 at booth #927, held here from January 27-30. i4F’s entire management team will be available at the booth for the duration of the show.

“We’re thrilled to showcase our latest innovations at TISE Surfaces 2025,” said John Rietveldt, i4F CEO. “We believe our new i4F HerringB/ONE system and i4F Ceramic Click technologies are truly groundbreaking as they exemplify simplified flooring installation and enhanced performance, while delivering unparalleled value for consumers and professionals. We look forward to engaging with visitors, sharing end-user feedback on why i4F CeraGrout is already so popular and demonstrating how all our solutions are helping transform the flooring industry.”

The company will hold live demos of its new, single panel i4F HerringB/ONE installation system on its booth. The one system, one panel, technology eliminates the need for mirroring A/B panels and designed to meet the demand for easy and fast installation. i4F HerringB/ONE also reduces waste as well as streamlines manufacturing and unifies packaging.

i4F Ceramic Click will also make its entrance at Surfaces this year. By delivering an easy click installation system for traditional ceramics, this technology is designed to take all the benefits of a drop-lock enabled floating, modular floor and combines it with the beauty, strength and performance of real ceramics. Consumers can save on installation costs by doing it themselves and professionals are able to install more floors per day.

The group will also share end-user insights on its i4F CeraGrout for SPC panels, highlighting how the technology was designed to imitate traditional ceramics while providing a water-tight, durable and easy to install solution towards DIYers and professional installers.