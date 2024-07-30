Tuesday Tips: Make endings magnificent

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Make endings magnificent

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings elaborates on putting a presentation together and the importance of making the ending magnificent because it’s the final few minutes that will be the most memorable to a customer.

Previous article
Tarkett’s Diamond W sold to Big D Floor Covering Supplies

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Tarkett’s Diamond W sold to Big D Floor Covering Supplies

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett, a leader in innovative and sustainable flooring, announced the sale of its Diamond W distribution arm to existing distribution partner Big D...
Read more
News

AHF relocating Arkansas hardwood manufacturing operations

FCNews Staff - 0
Beverly, W.Va.—AHF Products announced a consolidation of manufacturing facilities to better service customers. As a result, the company will close its solid hardwood flooring...
Read more
News

AHF Products announces ‘Wood Wow’ initiative

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products announced a new partnership with HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” stars and hardwood flooring experts—Dave and Jenny Marrs—for its new national “Wood...
Read more
Installation

Jim Cook joins Välinge Innovation

FCNews Staff - 0
Viken, Sweden—Jim Cook has been named the new business development manager for Välinge Innovation in the North America region. With more than 20 years...
Read more
News

NERF golf tournament set at Leadership Development Summit

FCNews Staff - 0
Saint Charles, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association’s (NWFA) Education and Research Foundation (NERF) golf tournament will take place on Saturday, October 12, at the...
Read more
News

Southwind names new territory managers

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Southwind Floors has announced that Matthew (Matt) Burns, Southwind’s new south central territory manager, will be taking over the Houston/College Station, Texas area. Additionally, Joe...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X