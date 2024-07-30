Tuesday Tips: Make endings magnificent

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings elaborates on putting a presentation together and the importance of making the ending magnificent because it’s the final few minutes that will be the most memorable to a customer.