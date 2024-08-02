Emser Tile wins two Comparably awards

Los Angeles, Calif.—Emser Tile, leading designer and producer of tile and natural stone, has won two 2024 Comparably awards: Best Company for Career Growth and Best Company for Outlook. Since 2019, Emser has been honored with 17 Comparably awards.

“Our company is a fantastic place to work, thanks to our dynamic, dedicated team of talented individuals,” said Erika Croy, chief human resources officer, Emser Tile. “Their enthusiasm and winning spirit is what drives us forward—together, we will achieve remarkable success.”

Comparably awards are determined solely from employee feedback, which is collected anonymously through Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Employees answer structured questions (yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, multiple-choice format) on different workplace topics. The final data set is compiled from 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

Since 2019, Emser Tile has won 17 ‘Best’ awards from Comparably including: