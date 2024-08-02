AHF Products expands relationship with United Tile

Crossville, Tenn.—AHF Products has announced that United Tile will represent the Crossville brand in an expanded capacity that includes California and Hawaii.

“United Tile has been an exemplary partner in the Pacific Northwest representing the Crossville brand for over 25 years,” said Larry Browder, vice president – Crossville, AHF Products. “Aligning ourselves with strong partners in distribution like United Tile is essential to our growth across our business. This expansion provides AHF/Crossville even stronger opportunities in this expanded territory. As a partner of United Tile for many years, we well know the strengths of the team. Their customer base coincides very well with our target markets. They are focused on providing their customers quality products and delivering a consistently high level of customer service.”

United Tile has locations throughout the Pacific Northwest, including locations in Portland and Seattle. The company also is expanding its business to include locations in northern and southern California (Anaheim and Livermore). This will bring their total footprint with AHF/Crossville representation to California, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

United Tile is led by president Heidi Martin, a member of the CTDA Hall of Fame. “We are excited about the expanded partnership with Crossville Tile and AHF, which allows us to bring their renowned products and our exceptional service to the dynamic California market,” Martin said. “With this move, we will be well-positioned to meet the growing demand for high-quality flooring products in California, offering architects, designers, contractors and floor covering dealers access to a comprehensive selection that combines style, durability and sustainability.”

Established in 1986 as America’s first large-format porcelain tile brand, Crossville is a leading American brand of sustainable porcelain materials that advance the frontiers of tile design and performance. AHF tile manufacturing facilities are located here. From producing the nation’s first large-format porcelain tiles, to developing cutting-edge performance innovations in surfacing solutions, the Crossville brand continues to aim for forefront of innovation in the tile industry.