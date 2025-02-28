AHF Products brands earn 2025 ADEX Awards

Mountville, Pa.—Three AHF Products brands—Crossville, Armstrong Flooring and AHF Contract—have each received the prestigious Platinum Award from the 2025 ADEX (Awards for Design Excellence), one of the design industry’s most esteemed programs and the highest honor a brand can achieve within the program. The three brands were celebrated for exceptional design, innovative solutions and commitment to quality.

“We are proud to be recognized by the ADEX Awards for our continued commitment to design excellence and innovation, winning an incredible five Platinum awards,” said Catherine DelVecchio, vice president of marketing at AHF Products. “These honors reflect the hard work and dedication of our teams in delivering innovative flooring solutions that meet today’s market demands while supporting a sustainable future.”

The 2025 ADEX Award-winning products are as follows:

Crossville Argent 2.0 porcelain collection

Crossville’s Argent 2.0 harnesses the power of color with 13 nature-inspired hues designed to create a calming, immersive atmosphere. This fully rectified porcelain collection blends the soft, grounding aesthetic of natural argent stone with a harmonious mix of sun-kissed neutrals and rich earthen tones. Featuring two dynamic mosaic designs and a full trim package for seamless installation, Argent 2.0 offers both beauty and versatility. Proudly made in Tennessee with local materials and a minimum of 10% recycled content, it is also one of Crossville’s four carbon-neutral collections.

Crossville Beljn porcelain tile

Inspired by Belgium limestone, the Beljn collection is handcrafted in the U.S. from abundant, local materials and a minimum of 15% recycled content to provide superior strength and minimal maintenance. Available in two finishes—Crossville’s FeatherSoft interior finish for an extraordinarily, touchable, silky, and high-traction surface and a bush-hammered exterior finish—Beljn seamlessly bridges indoor and outdoor spaces with its large format rectified tiles, full trim package, and two mosaic designs. Sleek and beautiful with realistic white veins, coal lines and visible fossils, Beljn’s authentic, elemental aesthetic works equally well in contemporary and traditional spaces. One of Crossville’s four carbon-neutral collections, Beljn combines beauty and sustainability with porcelain’s durability, UV resistance, and low maintenance making it a smarter, more responsible alternative to natural stone.

Armstrong Flooring MedinPure

MedinPure is a PVC-free homogeneous sheet flooring solution designed for high-performance in healthcare and educational environments. Featuring Diamond 10 Technology, this flooring offers proven abrasion, slip and scratch resistance as well as ease of maintenance. Engineered for durability, infection control and environmental sustainability, MedinPure is free of harmful chemicals like plasticizers, ortho-phthalates and Red List Chemicals, and includes a third-party certified Environmental Product Declaration (EPD).

AHF Contract Iliad VCT

Inspired by ancient Greek art and culture, Iliad VCT is a versatile and durable flooring solution that’s ideal for high-traffic spaces. Available in 20 vibrant colors and patterns, Iliad’s true-through color and textured designs mask wear, making it suitable for commercial settings such as healthcare, education and retail. Known for its high durability, VCT is resistant to abrasion and gouging, with a simple maintenance routine, and is a cost-effective choice for long-lasting performance. Additionally, VCT is environmentally friendly, with a low carbon footprint and recyclability and comes with a five-year commercial warranty.

Ingenious Plank by Bruce and Armstrong Flooring

Ingenious Plank is a PVC-free hybrid resilient flooring that combines sustainability, durability and ease of maintenance. Made from natural wood fibers and renewable materials, it offers 23 wood-inspired visuals and features scratch resistance, dent resistance, and enhanced acoustics. Ingenious Plank is lightweight, waterproof, and easy to install, making it a top choice for eco-conscious consumers and designers.