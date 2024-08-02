WeCork launches Roomvo visualizer

Exeter, N.H.—WeCork released its new Roomvo visualizer, putting a powerful tool in the hands of its customers and its extensive North American dealer network.

“We always strive to provide the best customer experience, whether through our technology, customer service, available inventory or in other ways,” said Tina Wicander Crossland, owner and president. “A main goal with launching our new visualizer is to provide our customers with a true 21st century shopping experience that is convenient, compelling and instantaneous. Now homeowners, business owners and partners alike can see what rooms and spaces look like with cork flooring and wall covering with just a few clicks of a button.”

Chad Crossland, director of marketing, added: “We have an incredible dealer network, and our new visualizer now enables us to provide our dealers with an effective way to attract more customers and close more flooring deals. Through our partnership with Roomvo, we are so excited that our dealers can add the visualizer to their own website for free. In this way, clients can engage directly on the dealer’s site as they visualize WeCork flooring. Right out of the gate we are seeing dealers adding the visualizer to their website, and this will only continue to grow.”