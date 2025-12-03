LX Hausys earns three 2025 Product Innovation Awards

Atlanta—Three LX Hausys America products were selected as 2025 Product Innovation Award winners by Architectural Products, i+s (Interiors + Sources) and BUILDINGS magazines. The programs honor commercial interior and building products introduced between Dec. 1, 2022 and Dec. 1, 2025. Industry professionals judged the entries and recognized products that advance creativity, performance and impact in the built environment.

“These awards are a testament to our design, R&D and product development teams,” said Mike Morici, vice president of surfaces and channel management at LX Hausys. “They also underscore LX Hausys’ rich history of product design and highlight our commitment to material innovation, aesthetic excellence and performance-driven solutions that support the needs of architects, designers and building professionals.”

The winners

HIMACS Calacatta Albero received a 2025 Product Innovation Award from BUILDINGS. It works well for kitchen backsplashes, islands, bathroom vanities, tub surrounds and wall applications. It also ranks among the first Calacatta designs produced at the company’s Adairsville, Ga., facility. Additionally, it is one of the first to feature both wide and thin veining.

HIMACS Calacatta Costa received a 2025 Product Innovation Award from Architectural Products. As a solid surface, it works well for backsplashes, islands, bathroom vanities, shower walls and tub surrounds. Like Albero, it ranks among the first Calacatta designs produced at the Adairsville facility. It is also among the first to incorporate both wide and thin veining.

VIATERA Taj Duna was named a 2025 Product Innovation Award winner by i+s. It is part of the Quartzite Collection and offers the appearance of natural stone with the durability of a solid surface. Taj Duna is made with NeoQ, the company’s low-silica quartz formulation that uses up to 90% recycled materials. It also features TrueView technology, which enhances clarity and depth and Thru Vein technology, which carries the pattern through the face and edges of the slab. Only two VIATERA colors feature both technologies.