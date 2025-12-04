Waterproof: Heart of the segment beats at the upper end

In a market crowded with waterproof claims, the upper end of the category is where the real story is unfolding. Premium waterproof flooring—spanning rigid core, laminate and hybrid constructions—continues to gain traction with consumers seeking elevated design, long-term durability and low-maintenance performance.

For independent flooring retailers, the shift toward better goods is proving especially meaningful. Higher price points, stronger margins and fewer callbacks are creating real business opportunity. Suppliers continue to push the boundaries on realism, stability and sustainability. As a result, the upper end of waterproof flooring is becoming one of the most influential drivers of hard surface growth.

AHF Products : Densified Wood

Densified Wood, including Robbins Timber Legends, exclusively from AHF Products, is its latest innovation in engineered wood floors. Made from 100% natural hardwood subjected to intense heat and pressure rather than treated with chemicals or additives and delivers waterproof protection. Timber Legends is extremely durable, scratch resistant and offers species from pine to maple, with many rich color options from which to choose.

BHW Floors : Waterfront

The popular Waterfront collection from BHW Floors is 100% waterproof and offers a 50-year residential warranty and a 15-year light commercial warranty. Built to perform, the product features a premium AC4 wear layer for added durability and includes a 2mm attached IXPE pad for sound dampening. The high-performance, worry-free floor is designed to appeal to homeowners and builders alike.

COREtec : Originals

COREtec continues to support retailers and homeowners looking for a waterproof solution that delivers style, simple installation and easy maintenance. Built for real life and busy households, the Originals collection was designed to provide a softer, warmer and quieter alternative to many rigid core options on the market. A durable multi-layer construction resists stains and surface wear while an intuitive angle-tap system makes installation simple.

Classen : Hybrid

At the core of Classen’s newest hybrid flooring innovation lies a high-density, water-resistant HDF board. Classen Hybrid provides maximum dimensional stability—even in moisture-prone areas like kitchens or basements. An ultra-soft polypropylene top layer enhances the tactile experience with a smooth, matte surface that is designed to feel as authentic as it looks, while the PVC-free construction supports healthier homes and a cleaner planet.

Engineered Floors : PureGrain HIGH-DEF

PureGrain High-Def technology aims to change the way consumers perceive and experience flooring by capturing the intricate details, the subtle textures and the authentic depth of natural materials with expert clarity. This level of realism, coupled with the durability and performance its engineered products offer, aims to set new standards for what’s possible in hard surface flooring. More importantly, all PureGrain products are 100% sourced and manufactured in America.

HF Design : AquaProof

AquaProof features an enhanced, water-repellent bevel and environmentally friendly, PVC-free, low-swell fiber core. These features combine to form a product that’s extremely resistant to moisture. Planks, which measure 7.7-inches-wide x 60-inches-long, come in a 10mm format, including a 2mm premium foam padding. A longer/wider option is available in AquaProof XL, which boasts a 9.3-inch-wide x 72-inch-long footprint.

Mohawk : SolidTech

Mohawk’s new SolidTech line features a broad assortment that spans from entry level to premium options, all designed for durability and ease of maintenance. The product includes patented technologies such as WetProtect and Uniclic locking systems. Since its inception, Mohawk has expanded the offering with SolidTech R, a next-generation SPC recycled single-use plastics and natural stone—sans PVC—with each square foot containing the equivalent of 20 recycled water bottles.

Titan : Essentials

Essentials is a premium WPC collection engineered for lasting waterproof performance, featuring a spacious 9 x 60 plank, a strong 22-mil wear layer and an 8mm total thickness. Its elevated embossed-in-register visuals and comfortable underfoot feel are designed to bring refined style and everyday practicality to any room. Built for real life, it stays resilient through daily wear and the inevitable spills that happen along the way.

MSI : Wayne Parc Reserve

This waterproof WPC core construction ensures long-lasting performance and a softer, warmer feel underfoot. The line features 9 x 72 UltraMatte planks with 12mm total thickness and pressed natural bevels, delivering a refined, elongated wood-look aesthetic. Realistic grain-aligned embossed-in-register (EIR) texture mimics the authentic look and feel of hardwood. The 30-mil CrystaLux Ultra protection layer provides exceptional resistance to scratches, spills and everyday wear. Attached 100% natural cork backing offers enhanced sound absorption and comfort.

Southwind : Revive

Southwind Floors’ waterproof laminate collection was designed to meet spills, pets and high-traffic areas head-on. Leading the lineup are Resurge and Revive, two high-performance laminate collections designed for active households and light commercial spaces. Resurge offers 7.5-inch-wide planks that are 10mm thick and have a lacquer bevel edge and attached IXPE pad, while Revive ups the ante with 12mm thickness, wide 9-inch-wide planks, embossed-in-register texture and a pressed bevel edge for a realistic hardwood appeal.

USMills : EcoDense

EcoDense is a new generation of wood-based flooring that’s waterproof, durable and sustainable. It delivers the performance of modern hybrids through an eco-friendly wood construction. The product uses a dense wood core made from 94% renewable materials. Unlike vinyl flooring, it contains no PVC and no added formaldehyde. It offers a safer, more sustainable option for homes that prioritize wellness and performance.

Ultimate Floors : Aqua Amor Tech

Ultimate Floors is looking to raise the stakes with its top-selling Aqua Armor Tech waterproof laminate line. This next-gen laminate line features epoxy resin, Quadruple moisture-waxed edge protection and the latest super high-density HDF coreboard design for optimal performance and peace of mind for the consumer. Aqua Armor was designed to provide 300 hours of protection from moisture, spills and other accidents.

TrueTouch Floors : MonoTech

MonoTech—the monolithic waterproof real wood flooring innovation from TrueTouch Floors—offers durability and sophistication. It combines authentic wood with advanced waterproof technology. The product is made through a proprietary process that fuses natural wood and oils under heat and pressure. The result is a monolithic plank free from harmful substances.