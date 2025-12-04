i4F acquires Beaulieu’s luxury vinyl patents portfolio

Turnhout, Beglium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the global flooring industry, announced that it has purchased Beaulieu International Group’s (B.I.G.) portfolio of rigid core and LVT patents.

The portfolio, built over many years through B.I.G.’s substantial investments in research, development and flooring innovation, comprises more than 100 patents covering key technologies used in LVT and rigid-core flooring. As part of the transaction, B.I.G.’s DreamClick installation technology becomes part of i4F’s locking innovations cluster. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

“B.I.G.’s strong heritage in R&D, and its extensive portfolio of patented LVT and SPC technologies provide our licensees with access to an even broader range of proven innovations,” said i4F’s CEO, John Rietveldt. “Integrating these patents into our platform not only enhances the value we deliver but also represents an important step in strengthening our strategic partnership with B.I.G. Together, we are committed to shaping the future of flooring innovation and building the leading global platform for technology and licensing.”

For B.I.G., the transaction reinforces the company’s focus on delivering high-quality flooring solutions supported by strategic partnerships. By entrusting this portfolio to i4F, B.I.G. ensures that its innovations continue to reach the global market efficiently while enabling the company to further concentrate on developing next-generation flooring technologies and products.

This acquisition provides i4F licensees with expanded access and freedom-to-operate under B.I.G.’s established and respected patents, which have long contributed to the growth and evolution of SPC and LVT categories.