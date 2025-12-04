Marazzi launches new tile collection: Curation

Dallas, Texas—Marazzi introduced Curation, a new collection that merges brick and terrazzo into a bold, style-driven assortment made in the United States. The line pairs personality-forward terrazzo visuals with multiple sizes, finishes and performance-driven features.

“Curation is a perfect match for the trend toward bold and playful design in the industry,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile, parent company of Marazzi. “This collection offers a unique duality. It has a sleek brick style that leans into refined simplicity and a terrazzo design that adds visual interest with a retro twist. This fusion invites expressive design and makes bold statements grounded in classic texture and enduring style.”

Large format sizes highlight the multicolored aggregate details of the terrazzo-look tiles. They also align with modern design preferences for expansive surfaces. The matte and polished ColorBody porcelain options come in 24 x 48, 24 x 24 and 12 x 24 formats. A glazed porcelain 2¼ x 9½ mid-century brick-look tile rounds out the assortment. U.S. facilities produce all large format pieces.

Curation mosaics extend the terrazzo story and include a matte 2 x 2 option and a polished 3-inch hexagon. Coordinating trim in matte and polished finishes completes the system.

“This collection is a bold nod to the past, with brick bringing the warmth and terrazzo adding the flair,” Halbert said. “Together the two styles create a mid-century tone that feels fresh, fun and full of personality. Curation has four beautiful shades with a dynamic design that elevates residential and commercial spaces through natural character.”

The collection suits a wide range of indoor applications in residential and commercial spaces. It may be used on walls, backsplashes, countertops, floors, shower floors and pool linings. Curation is waterproof, stainproof, dentproof, scratch-resistant, fire-resistant, freeze/thaw-resistant and easy to clean. The matte finish also features added slip resistance.

“Marazzi is proud to highlight our collections made in the United States,” said Scott Maslowski, executive vice president of sales and sales operations. “The large format options of Curation are crafted by dedicated American workers in one of our nine U.S. manufacturing facilities. We remain committed to being your reliable domestic source for tariff-free products, including the striking Curation collection.”