Tarkett expands Even Plane LVT collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialTarkett expands Even Plane LVT collection

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett refreshed its Even Plane luxury vinyl tile collection with 12 new visuals. The update includes two Terrazzo patterns and 10 Patine abstract designs suited for education environments.

Even Plane LVT delivers improved acoustical performance through a non-woven fiberglass layer that resists indentation and absorbs footfall sound 30% better than code requires. The product installs alongside carpet tile without transition strips to support comfort and clear space delineation.

“With acoustic comfort, durability and smooth transitions, Even Plane raises the bar on performance while keeping your feet on even ground,” said Ben Elliott, director of LVT product management.

The collection features wood, stone and abstract visuals on a 32-mil wear layer. It uses Tarkett’s Techtonic technology for added resistance to scratches, scuffs, stains and abrasions.

Eleven wood looks offer classic warmth through light oak, dark walnut, greys and black. Five stone visuals provide a contemporary artisanal feel. The new Terrazzo options come in Terracotta Red and Aqua Blue. Thirteen woven abstracts include 10 Patine patterns in chambray-inspired hues that bring casual elegance to interior spaces.

Techtonic strengthens the durability of LVT and improves long-term performance. In lab testing, Techtonic-protected floors outperformed a leading competitor in scuffing and abrasion and exceeded resistance to scratching, slipping and dimensional movement.

Even Plane LVT is ortho-phthalate free, FloorScore certified and part of Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program.

Previous article
Marazzi launches new tile collection: Curation
Next article
Tile of Spain announces winners of 2025 Tile of Spain Awards

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

J+J Flooring expands Helping Hands holiday program

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—J+J Flooring expanded its Helping Hands holiday initiative as it entered its ninth year. The program brings decorated Christmas trees to children’s hospitals and...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What was your best promotion in 2025

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
News

Revolution Mills names Bill Waters central regional manager

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Revolution Mills appointed Bill Waters as regional sales manager for the Central Region. His territory includes North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois,...
Read more
News

Tile of Spain announces winners of 2025 Tile of Spain Awards

FCNews Staff - 0
Castellón, Spain—Tile of Spain announced the winners of the 2025 Tile of Spain Awards. The brand represents more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers within...
Read more
News

Marazzi launches new tile collection: Curation

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Marazzi introduced Curation, a new collection that merges brick and terrazzo into a bold, style-driven assortment made in the United States. The line...
Read more
News

i4F acquires Beaulieu’s luxury vinyl patents portfolio

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Beglium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the global flooring industry, announced that it has purchased Beaulieu International Group’s (B.I.G.)...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X