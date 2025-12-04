Tarkett expands Even Plane LVT collection

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett refreshed its Even Plane luxury vinyl tile collection with 12 new visuals. The update includes two Terrazzo patterns and 10 Patine abstract designs suited for education environments.

Even Plane LVT delivers improved acoustical performance through a non-woven fiberglass layer that resists indentation and absorbs footfall sound 30% better than code requires. The product installs alongside carpet tile without transition strips to support comfort and clear space delineation.

“With acoustic comfort, durability and smooth transitions, Even Plane raises the bar on performance while keeping your feet on even ground,” said Ben Elliott, director of LVT product management.

The collection features wood, stone and abstract visuals on a 32-mil wear layer. It uses Tarkett’s Techtonic technology for added resistance to scratches, scuffs, stains and abrasions.

Eleven wood looks offer classic warmth through light oak, dark walnut, greys and black. Five stone visuals provide a contemporary artisanal feel. The new Terrazzo options come in Terracotta Red and Aqua Blue. Thirteen woven abstracts include 10 Patine patterns in chambray-inspired hues that bring casual elegance to interior spaces.

Techtonic strengthens the durability of LVT and improves long-term performance. In lab testing, Techtonic-protected floors outperformed a leading competitor in scuffing and abrasion and exceeded resistance to scratching, slipping and dimensional movement.

Even Plane LVT is ortho-phthalate free, FloorScore certified and part of Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program.