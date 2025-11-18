B&F Ceramics celebrates grand opening in Mills River

Mills River, N.C.—B&F Ceramics Design Showroom, Inc., a leading importer and distributor of porcelain tile and natural stone, announced the grand opening of its new distribution center here. The 117,000-square-foot facility marked a major step in the company’s expansion and its commitment to customer service.

“The opening of our Mills River Distribution Center represents a major step forward in our long-term strategy to strengthen logistics, streamline order fulfillment and continue providing exceptional service to our customers,” said Michael E. Fick, founder and CEO of B&F Ceramics. “We are grateful to the County of Henderson, the City of Hendersonville and the Town of Mills River Planning and Zoning Department for their support throughout the development process.”

The facility improved B&F Ceramics’ distribution capabilities across the Central East, South Central and South East regions. Mills River’s strategic location created a centralized hub that helped the company meet growing demand from its distributor network.

The new center also expanded the company’s inventory capacity. The added space allows B&F Ceramics to stock a wider range of materials closer to customers. This helps the company respond faster and maintain the reliable service customers expect.

B&F Ceramics, headquartered in Fredericksburg, Va., remains committed to excellence in porcelain tile and natural stone distribution. The Mills River facility reinforces the company’s continued growth and dedication to its customers and partners across the region.