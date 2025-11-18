PFA meeting highlights challenges, honors leadership

Austin, Texas—Members and guests of the Polyurethane Foam Association (PFA) met here for the annual fall meeting to discuss the current business environment and issues affecting the flexible polyurethane foam industry.

More than 140 professionals attended. The group included C-suite executives, researchers, EHS specialists, marketers and technologists. They gathered at the Omni in downtown for networking and presentations on foam sustainability, market trends and the regulatory landscape.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important for our industry to share the knowledge uncovered by the work of our members and staff,” said PFA president Philippe Knaub. “An old Chinese curse says, ‘May you live in interesting times.’ We are certainly in interesting times today.”

PFA’s Industry Issues Session shared updates on end-use markets with a focus on bedding and carpet cushion. Presenters also discussed hiring and retaining employees, European regulations that may affect North American producers and ongoing sustainability efforts.

The Thursday Technical Program featured presentations on new technologies for compressing foam buns to improve shipping efficiency, deriving polyols from CO2, alternatives to tertiary amines and tin-based catalysts and new software that evaluates sustainability at the facility and product level.

Industry awards

During the General Business Meeting, Rob Heller and Philippe Knaub received PFA’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Honorees must have at least 25 years of service and a record of significant professional contribution in FPF production technology, engineering, R&D or sales and marketing. Fewer than 40 individuals have earned this recognition in PFA’s 45-year history.

Heller’s career at Future Foam spans more than four decades. He began on the production line after college in 1977. He later served as research associate, director of R&D and vice president over R&D, environment and procurement. Future Foam president Bruce Schneider credited Heller for key decisions that helped drive the company’s success. Heller has long served on PFA’s executive committee and is a past president.

Knaub, the outgoing PFA president, also brings more than 40 years of experience. Knaub worked for Dow Chemical in Europe and the U.S., overseeing global R&D for urethanes, latex and other product lines. He later served as chief technical officer for FXI, one of North America’s largest foam producers. He also provides technical support for the CertiPUR-US program. Knaub will continue serving PFA as immediate past president and a member of the Executive Committee.

“Rob and Philippe have been exceptional leaders for their companies and for PFA,” said new PFA president Cam McLaughlin. “A highlight of our meeting is the chance to honor them in person and thank them for helping steer the industry forward.”

Richard Stevenson of Econic Technologies also received the Dr. Herman T. Stone Technical Excellence Award. Attendees of the Technical Program vote on the award. It is named for Dr. Herman T. Stone, PFA’s first technical director and a 2007 inductee to the Flexible Polyurethane Foam Hall of Fame.

New officers elected

PFA confirmed its 2025–26 officers and Executive Committee members during the Business Meeting. They include: