Polyurethane Foam Association elects new officers for 2024

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsPolyurethane Foam Association elects new officers for 2024

PFALoudon, Tenn.—The Polyurethane Foam Association (PFA), a trade association founded in 1980 to help educate foam users, allied industries and other stakeholders, has named its officers and executive committee for 2024. The slate of officers and committee members was approved by attendees at the general business meeting on November 2, 2023 in Toronto.

Officers include:

  • Philippe Knaub, FXI, president
  • Rob Heller, Future Foam, 1st vice president
  • Cam McLaughlin, Elite Comfort Solutions, 2nd vice president
  • Hamdy Khalil, The Woodbridge Group, treasurer
  • Bill Gollnitz, immediate past president

Additional PFA executive committee members include:

  • Frank Donato of VPC
  • Karl Gust, BASF
  • Scott Skolnekovich, Covestro
  • Susan Kilpatrick, Evonik
  • Rob Einterz, Monument Chemical
  • Robert Smith, Wanhua
  • Barry Gabelman, Chemfoam.

Knaub takes over the presidency from Chip Holton of NCFI Polyurethanes, who had served in the position since 2015. Knaub is senior vice president and chief technology officer of FXI, a position he has held since 2016. He supervises all research and development projects, reporting to the company’s chief executive officer. He is accountable for all aspects of R&D and product development, including project portfolio management, discovery, scale ups and commercialization of new polyurethane foams.

Knaub earned a Ph.D. in Polymer Science from the Institut National des Sciences Appliquées de Lyon. He holds multiple patents in polyol composition.

“PFA is a vital organization in the flexible polyurethane foam industry,” Knaub said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the industry to further PFA’s programs in advocacy and education.”

Previous article
Ecore acquires Ameritread
Next article
Shaw Floors sponsors ‘Puppies at the Playoff’ 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Shaw Floors sponsors ‘Puppies at the Playoff’ 2024

FCNews Staff - 0
Houston—Shaw Floors, flagship residential brand of Shaw Industries, is an official sponsor of the 2024 College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship with the “Pet...
Read more
News

Ecore acquires Ameritread

FCNews Staff - 0
Lancaster, Pa.—Ameritread Remanufactured Tires, a Pennsylvania-based company specializing in the remanufacturing of certified reconstructed tires, has been acquired by Ecore International, a global leader...
Read more
News

Shaw’s St. Jude Heroes team achieves fundraising record

FCNews Staff - 0
Memphis, Tenn.–Shaw Industries’ St. Jude Memphis Marathon Hero’s team has been named the top corporate fundraising team for the fifth year in a row....
Read more
Featured Post

FloorCon ‘23 supports industry connections

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Jacksonville, Fla.—“This is not a Broadlume event. This is about connecting manufacturers, retailers and consumers and pushing this industry forward.” That was the crux of...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What do you look for when hiring an RSA?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
News

Belknap-Haines expands distribution of LM Flooring

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—Belknap-Haines, a leading full-service flooring distributor, will help expand the influence and territory of LM Flooring, an AHF Products brand, in New England...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X