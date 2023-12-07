Polyurethane Foam Association elects new officers for 2024

Loudon, Tenn.—The Polyurethane Foam Association (PFA), a trade association founded in 1980 to help educate foam users, allied industries and other stakeholders, has named its officers and executive committee for 2024. The slate of officers and committee members was approved by attendees at the general business meeting on November 2, 2023 in Toronto.

Officers include:

Philippe Knaub, FXI, president

Rob Heller, Future Foam, 1st vice president

Cam McLaughlin, Elite Comfort Solutions, 2nd vice president

Hamdy Khalil, The Woodbridge Group, treasurer

Bill Gollnitz, immediate past president

Additional PFA executive committee members include:

Frank Donato of VPC

Karl Gust, BASF

Scott Skolnekovich, Covestro

Susan Kilpatrick, Evonik

Rob Einterz, Monument Chemical

Robert Smith, Wanhua

Barry Gabelman, Chemfoam.

Knaub takes over the presidency from Chip Holton of NCFI Polyurethanes, who had served in the position since 2015. Knaub is senior vice president and chief technology officer of FXI, a position he has held since 2016. He supervises all research and development projects, reporting to the company’s chief executive officer. He is accountable for all aspects of R&D and product development, including project portfolio management, discovery, scale ups and commercialization of new polyurethane foams.

Knaub earned a Ph.D. in Polymer Science from the Institut National des Sciences Appliquées de Lyon. He holds multiple patents in polyol composition.

“PFA is a vital organization in the flexible polyurethane foam industry,” Knaub said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the industry to further PFA’s programs in advocacy and education.”