Shaw Floors sponsors ‘Puppies at the Playoff’ 2024

Houston—Shaw Floors, flagship residential brand of Shaw Industries, is an official sponsor of the 2024 College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship with the “Pet Perfect Puppies at the Playoff” activation hosted at Playoff Fan Central.

The CFP National Championship weekend events, held Jan. 5-7, 2024, at the George R. Brown Convention Center, here, will provide fans with the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities leading up to the national championship game on Jan. 8, 2024, at NRG Stadium. With this sponsorship, Shaw Floors’ Pet Perfect innovations and branding will be featured throughout the “Pet Perfect Puppies at the Playoff” activation within Playoff Fan Central.

“Through Shaw Floors’ leading innovations and technology, Pet Perfect products are a game-changer for pets and their families,” said Jon England, Shaw’s senior vice president of residential brands. “Built to withstand pets’ messiest fouls, Pet Perfect is a win-win for pets and their families, and we’re thrilled to showcase the platform at the CFP National Championship. The ‘Pet Perfect Puppies at the Playoff’ experience is sure to be a fan favorite!”

Shaw Floors’ expansive Pet Perfect collection of high-performance carpets, rugs, cushion, mineral core, underlayment and cleaners allow pet-friendly homes to enjoy flooring solutions that are as durable as they are beautiful. With innovative technologies, such as R2X stain and soil resistance, LifeGuard Spill-Proof Technology moisture protection and enhanced scratch resistance, all Pet Perfect flooring products are ultra-durable and easy to clean, offering complete protection from the 4Ps of pee, puke, poo and paws.

In addition to Shaw Floors’ “Pet Perfect Puppies at the Playoff” activation, Shaw Industries is the official flooring provider of the College Football Playoff and Shaw Sports Turf has been named the official synthetic turf provider of the College Football Playoff. Shaw’s entire suite of award-winning brands and solutions will be on display throughout the CFP’s national championship events.

“Having Shaw on board is a perfect fit,” said Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff. “There are so many opportunities for Shaw to showcase not only the company’s creativity but also its many flooring and turf solutions throughout our championship weekend.”