Shaw Sports Turf named official College Football Playoff turf provider

Houston—Shaw Sports Turf has been named the official synthetic turf provider of the College Football Playoff (CFP). An official sponsor, Shaw Sports Turf will have marketing segment exclusivity on-site within College Football Playoff National Championship weekend events in January 2024. Through this partnership, Shaw Sports Turf will showcase its products throughout the event spaces leading up to the 2024 national championship game, slated for Monday, January 8 at NRG Stadium here.

“We’re excited that our products will serve as the foundation for the fan and athlete experience at Playoff Fan Central, Championship Tailgate and beyond,” said Chuck McClurg, vice president of Shaw’s turf division. “Shaw is committed to bringing new innovations and solutions to the sports market while providing the next level in performance to customers because the team knows it’s more than a field. It’s where communities come together, where challenges are overcome, where memories are made and where sustainability and performance can come together to create an even better experience.”

This sponsorship also designates Shaw as the official flooring provider of the College Football Playoff. “Having Shaw Sports Turf on board is a perfect fit for us,” said Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff. “There are so many possibilities for Shaw’s activation throughout the weekend, and we are thrilled to help showcase not only the company’s creativity but also its many flooring and turf solutions.”

Shaw Turf is the artificial turf manufacturing division of Shaw Industries, comprising four brands that excel in providing synthetic solutions for commercial, residential landscaping, pet facilities, parks, playgrounds, sports fields and landfill applications.

Shaw Sports Turf, a leader among synthetic turf companies, boasts an impressive list of high-profile installations, including The Ohio State University, Vanderbilt University, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Louisiana State University, Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays and many others.

Some of the brand’s latest innovations include: