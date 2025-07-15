Shaw Contract launches new digital AI tools

Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract, a global leader in commercial flooring solutions, has launched two innovative digital AI tools: Inspiration Curator and View in My Space. Both tools are designed to empower designers, specifiers and end users with faster and more personalized flooring selection experiences.

Developed with a designer’s workflow in mind, these AI tools are meant to bring a new level of visualization, efficiency and intentionality to the specification process.

Inspiration Curator: From vision to reality

With the Inspiration Curator, users can upload any image of their choice and instantly receive a curated palette of Shaw Contract flooring solutions that align with the image’s aesthetic and mood. Designed to streamline decision-making and spark creative exploration, the tool is meant to help users select materials based on color, texture and emotional resonance, rather than just technical specs.

“Inspiration Curator brings the power of intuitive design to the specification process,” said Carrie Edwards Isaac, vice president of marketing at Shaw Contract. “It simplifies and accelerates product selection while promoting cohesive, brand-aligned environments that also support sustainable choices.”

With built-in visibility into certifications like Cradle to Cradle, low-VOC emissions and recycled content, the tool supports sustainable design from the start by minimizing waste, reducing misorders and encouraging thoughtful installations that are intended to last long-term.

View in My Space: See it before you specify

View in My Space is designed to offer real-time visualizations of Shaw Contract flooring—from rugs to tiles, multi-surface solutions and beyond—within the user’s actual space or in pre-selected commercial settings. This tool is intended to transform how designers evaluate and select products—offering clear, immersive previews of flooring options to ensure both aesthetic and functional alignment.

With just a few simple clicks, users are able to assess how a product will look in real-world conditions, accelerating decisions while avoiding the trial-and-error of traditional sample-based planning.

According to Shaw Contract, its newest Inspiration Curator and View in My Space AI innovations mark a new era of its user-centered digital advancements—combining technology, sustainability and design intelligence to deliver smarter spaces for people and planet.