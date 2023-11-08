Interface releases Fall/Winter 2023 Design Trend Index  

By FCNews Staff
2023 Design Trend IndexAtlanta—Interface, a global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, published its Fall/Winter 2023 Design Trend Index, highlighting the latest trends in design within commercial and residential spaces. 

The Fall/Winter 2023 Design Trend Index includes: 

  • Enduring Essentials: A look at the timeless trends that took center stage this year and have staying power. 
  • NeoCon 2023 Insights: Step inside the world’s leading commercial design industry event – from the perspective of A&D community leaders. 
  • Looking Ahead: Predictions for what’s next in design through 2023 and beyond.  

“Design reflects who we are,” said Kelly Simcox, head of global design at Interface. “The trends identified in our latest Index are proof of this philosophy, highlighting how our evolving needs shape the environments we call home or the spaces where we work. From textured and natural influences that bring a sense of tranquility to a space to retro patterns leveraged for a playful, elevated look, design helps elicit feelings from occupants while still serving a functional purpose. Our team looks forward to seeing how these trends evolve in 2024.”

Gathering industry insights at NeoCon 2023  

Interface partnered with two trend spotters at NeoCon 2023 to provide insight into how architects and designers experience the event and what important design trends they might take away. Dan Mazzarini, principal of BHDM Design and founder of Archive by Dan Mazzarini, and Jane Hallinan, associate at Perkins Eastman, attended the show, identified trends and gave their take on what’s new in design. 

“NeoCon 2023 highlighted ways that designers can add fun and whimsy to spaces, drawing people to the workplace and making it an inviting place to connect with peers,” Mazzarini said. “Ombre was a major trend for workplace design, adding a nature-inspired gradation to interiors—this was evident in the Interface showroom as well with its Woven Gradience carpet tile collection.”   

The complete Fall/Winter 2023 Design Trend Index can be found here 

