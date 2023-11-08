Mortgage rates not deterring some buyers

Washington, D.C.—Despite mortgage rates topping 7%, Americans persist in their desire to buy a home. According to the latest Housing Trends Report from NAHB, the share of adults with plans to purchase a home within a year edged up to 17% in the third quarter of 2023, up from 15% a quarter earlier, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

The share has fluctuated up and down without a clear trend for over a year, likely because of the push-pull between two opposing forces: higher interest rates/home prices and persistent demand stemming from demographic growth.

Rose Quint, NAHB assistant vice president for survey research, provides further analysis in this Eye on Housing post.

At the same time, the Census Bureau’s Housing Vacancy Survey (CPS/HVS) reported the U.S. homeownership rate at 66% in the third quarter of 2023, amid persistently tight housing supply and elevated mortgage interest rates.

To help NAHB members maintain a competitive business edge, Housing Economics PLUS provides exclusive access to the latest housing forecasts, insightful market trends and the most in-depth economic analysis regarding the housing industry.