Resilient glues continue to evolve

Buoyed by technology advancements, the benefits of the latest adhesives for resilient flooring are wide and far-reaching—from better indoor air quality to less risk of moisture-related flooring failure.

What’s more, within the last few years adhesives manufacturers have introduced products that can be installed in higher relative humidity (RH) conditions—as high as 99% RH.

Following is a sampling of some new resilient glues designed to stand the test of time.

Ardex/Henry Gription

Henry Gription is suitable for a wide range of vinyl flooring and carpet tile installations on both residential and commercial projects. It offers up to 12 hours of available working time and may be trowel-applied or roller-applied based on flooring type. Henry Gription is backed by Ardex America’s SystemOne warranty at the 20-year level.

Divergent Adhesives/574

Divergent 574, a modified pressure-sensitive adhesive, is a unique cross-linking polymeric adhesive designed for the installer in mind. This adhesive can be used for all types of resilient flooring over both porous and non-porous substrates. With its tolerance of 99% RH and 12 lbs. MVER (Moisture Vapor Emissions Rate), it can withstand even the toughest applications. Divergent U-2753, meanwhile, is a urethane adhesive for resilient flooring. It boasts unlimited moisture tolerance and will not break down under high levels of moisture, the company said. U-2753 is designed for extreme flooring installations and will not displace under rolling or static loads. It is ideal for hospital traffic.

DriTac/MegaBond

DriTac 5900 MegaBond is a premium grade pressure sensitive resilient flooring adhesive that features high moisture resistance, maximum bond strength and the highest caliber tack and peel strength. MegaBond contributes to LEED credits and has been independently tested and certified by The Carpet and Rug Institute’s Green Label Plus Program for Indoor Air Quality.

Stauf/D737 High-Tack

Stauf’s versatile adhesive is ideal for all flooring needs—carpet, vinyl, LVP, SVT, LVT, VCT, rubber and more. D737 boasts strong tackiness, high shear and tensile strength and a long open time. Other attributes: adaptable installation methods, non-hazardous, zero VOCs, very low emission certified and qualifies for LEED points.

Taylor/Dynamic

When it comes to ultimate adaptability for numerous flooring types, including resilient, Dynamic does the job. Breaking all the rules, this innovative product saves time with its instant access for light traffic. Dynamic provides the superior bond strength of a fully cross-linked adhesive while temporarily retaining PSA (Pressure Sensitive Adhesive)-like surface tack.

Performance Accessories/V-One

Performance Accessories’ V-One is a clear set, solvent free, multi-functional adhesive that’s ideal for the installation of all sheet goods, LVP and composite tile. The adhesive offers an extended working window for flexible installations and can be used for permanent or releasable bonds.

Totalworx/Loxworx

Lokworx + Resilient is Shaw’s premium commercial adhesive designed for use with Totalworx’s glue-down resilient products. It is ideal for high-traffic installation environments where rolling loads are of concern. According to Totalworx, it’s the preferred option by architects and design firms due to its enhanced sustainability feature—PVB Polymer—which contains sourced post-consumer or post-industrial polymer from windshields.