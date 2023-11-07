Alliance Flooring holds showcase for early adopters of Perfect Home

By FCNews Staff
Ryan Dunn and Kevin Logue flanked by their sons, RJ Dunn (far left) and Ethan Logue (right).

Adairsville, Ga.—Alliance Flooring invited early adopters of its Perfect Home merchandising system here to discuss elements of the retail selling solution and technology platform.

The gathering of retail members also included suppliers involved in the carpet rollout—the first phase—as well suppliers for the hard surface phase, which is scheduled to debut in Q2 2024.

Alliance co-CEOs Ryan Dunn and Kevin Logue kicked off the event with a town hall where they gathered input from members about hard surface products that might be included in Perfect Home, Phase 1B. “We previewed the hard surface portion of the program and let members weigh in on the style and assortment of the program.” Logue said. “The feedback we received was great.”

Several retail members in attendance said they appreciated the input regarding product selection and found the various roundtable discussions to be of value.

Alliance Flooring also invited its technology partners to the showcase to educate members on new programs, tools, and upgrades available to the group including a new member portal with more features that retail members had requested.

On day two, representatives from  Roomvo, Mobile Marketing, SamplesApp, Form Films, Showroom Pricing and QFloors took part in a technology roundtable where they answered questions and shared information with members.

