Alliance Flooring raises funds for Joni and Friends

By FCNews Staff
Joni and FriendsChattanooga, Tenn.—Alliance Flooring and its family of members recently donated over $15,000 to Joni and Friends, a charity dedicated to caring for kids and adults with disabilities, through a fundraiser at its Austin convention in March.

The $15,000 donation was matched by an anonymous donor, which raised it to $30,000. It will specifically be used to send 40 families to retreats where the children get to have fun and meet new friends, while their parents are cared for and provided education and assistance navigating the challenges related to disabilities.

“We stepped back and wanted to make an impact beyond our industry, so choosing to partner with Joni and Friends was an easy choice for us,” said Ryan Dunn, co-president and CEO of Alliance Flooring. “Our company was founded with the golden rule in mind: ‘Treat others the way we want to be treated.’ Joni and Friends is an organization that does just that. We are proud to partner with this loving group of people who provides so much hope and support to the disabled and their families through their many programs.”

Through programs like Wheels for the World, Family Retreats, Warrior Getaways and Marriage Getaways, Joni and Friends has been advancing disability ministry and changing the church and communities around the world. Joni and Friends was founded by Joni Eareckson Tada in 1979, who experienced paralysis because of a diving accident in 1967. “What a difference you, my friends at Alliance Flooring, CarpetsPlus and Carpetland, are making in the lives of people whose suffering can often feel so overwhelming,” Eareckson said. “Many decades ago, when I broke my neck, I was drowning in despair. I was totally without hope and ready to give up. But it was people like you (people who cared) who made the biggest difference. Friends like you showed me Christ-like compassion and gave me hope to live on. And in the same way, bless you for caring about the thousands of families that we serve. I’m so grateful that all of you have such a big heart for the disabled.”

Paige Fisk, area director for Joni and Friends in Georgia, added, “I am so grateful for the partnership and friendship between Alliance Flooring and Joni and Friends. It was an honor to attend the convention in Austin and share more about the ministry with all the members! Ryan and Kevin [Logue, co-president], thank you for your generous support of the ministry and thank you for providing hope to these sweet families impacted by disability!”

