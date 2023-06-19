XGS, Delta Distribution announce merger

Chattanooga, Tenn.— Xpress Global Systems (XGS), through Aterian Investment Partners (Aterian), a private investment firm, will merge with Delta Distribution (Delta), starting June 26, 2023. The merger will combine a total of seven facilities across the United States, promising to enhance the quality of service and increase transparency to customers.

“We are excited to combine the two companies and offer innovative tools and technologies for our customers.” said Dan Martin, CEO of XGS. “When XGS acquired Delta in 2021, our teams began working and learning from one another. The merger of the two companies allows us to take the best each has to offer and expand our service capabilities in the Mid-West.”

Delta Distribution customers will gain access to an expanded variety of XGS self-service features, including the innovative XGS Customer Portal. This expansion of services is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing our customers with the best tools and technologies while not compromising local service. The newly created Great Lakes region for XGS will incorporate the Delta locations and employees and will provide strong regional leadership to support our customers locally. The company said it is confident this final change will further enhance its position in the market and create significant value for its customers.