Alliance Flooring pledges support for FCEF

Orlando—Alliance Flooring, a retail buying group comprised of more than 300 flooring dealers nationwide, has committed to supporting the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) at its upcoming annual convention. This year’s convention is scheduled to take place here at The Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, from March 2 to March 5.

“We’re delighted to be chosen as Alliance Flooring’s charity partner for their 2024 annual convention,” said Jim Aaron, executive director of FCEF. “We extend our sincere thanks to Kevin, Ryan and their team for this show of support. Their commitment to our cause will help us to continue making lasting impacts on installation labor crisis that impacts the entire industry.”

Known for its dedication to charitable initiatives, Alliance Flooring has selected FCEF as its partner for the 2024 convention. As part of this partnership, a portion of every convention registration will be allocated to FCEF’s mission. Last year, Alliance Flooring’s charitable contributions surpassed $15,000 and said it is poised to exceed this figure for FCEF in 2024.

The Alliance Flooring convention is a platform for members to converge and engage in discussions that shape a successful future for their businesses. This year’s convention, themed, “The Next Generation,” will be focused on its new Perfect Home selling solution and technology platform, RSA training, store owner best practices and fostering networking opportunities.

“Like many others, we’ve been watching with great enthusiasm the progress and accomplishments Jim and his team have made in such a short time at FCEF,” said Kevin Logue, co-president and CEO of Alliance Flooring. “The installation labor crisis is something we hear about every day from our members, so we wholeheartedly support the organization doing the most to combat the issue. We challenge all our retail members as well as other buying groups to support FCEF financially as well. We’re excited about this partnership.”

As part of the convention’s agenda, Alliance Flooring has organized a day of breakout sessions, featuring Jim Aaron as one of the select industry speakers. Aaron will share insights into the progress and programs developed by FCEF, illustrating the tangible benefits that Alliance Flooring members can derive from this meaningful partnership.

Furthermore, FCEF will prominently feature in the Alliance Flooring Exhibit Hall, providing members with opportunities to explore collaborative initiatives, discuss recruiting strategies and explore localized training solutions.

“The entire Alliance Flooring community looks forward to an exciting and impactful convention that will not only elevate our members’ businesses today, but also contribute significantly to the long-term success,” said Ryan Dunn, co-president and CEO. “Of course, there is no long-term success without a healthy installation labor pool and that’s why we’re excited to support FCEF.”