Engineered Floors releases 2022 Sustainability Report

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—Engineered Floors, parent company of J+J Flooring and EF Contract, has released its 2022 Sustainability Report, illustrating its commitment to ever-improving sustainability efforts. Through innovative, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a passion for doing what’s right for the planet, Engineered Floors aims to lead the way across the commercial product manufacturing industry.

“Our commercial sustainability efforts are guided by continuous and quantifiable improvement, big-picture thinking and full transparency,” said James Lesslie, president and COO at Engineered Floors. “At the forefront is the investment in the most efficient manufacturing facilities in the industry, using less energy and producing industry-leading quality levels, which all mean less waste.”

Since 2010 the company has achieved a 50.09% reduction in overall energy use in all its facilities, reducing BTU utilization from just under 30,000 to 14,500. Similar to its energy utilization achievements, Engineered Floors has also reduced its water usage by more than 75% since 2010. Landfill reduction continues to be an important part of the manufacturer’s sustainability initiatives as well; it has achieved a 28.1% reduction since 2019.

“The primary focus is to create the smallest environmental footprint possible through the processes, facilities, and engineering of our products,” Lesslie added. “Having all of our manufacturing sites within close proximity to one another improves efficiency in significant ways, as reflected in the reductions noted above.”

To read the full 2022 Sustainability Report visit here.

