Tuesday Tips: Keep it simple

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tip, Tom Jennings highlights a key message: keep it simple. In a world where people tune out anything confusing, straightforward communication always wins.

